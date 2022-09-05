All the Photos from Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Wedding

See the romantic photos from the Maui wedding of HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall

By
Alex Apatoff
Alex Apatoff headshot
Alex Apatoff

Published on September 5, 2022 12:45 PM
01 of 07

Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Wedding Photos

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Anna Kim Photography

The couple, who first tied the knot months earlier after a year of dating, celebrated their marriage with a romantic Maui ceremony. On Sept. 4, the HGTV star shared several photos from the big day, including one of her and her husband kissing at the altar.

02 of 07

Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Wedding

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Anna Kim Photography

"My dream man on the dreamiest island," she captioned a photo from the day. "Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

03 of 07

Christina Hall's Sons Walk Her Down the Aisle

christina-hall-wedding
Amy Keith/Christina Hall/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star had two very handsome helpers to walk her down the aisle: Hudson London, 2½ (whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead) and Brayden James, 7 (whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa).

04 of 07

Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Family Wedding Photo

christina-hall-wedding
Cassie Schienle/Instagram

The couple posed for a family photo that included Brayden and Hudson, as well as Christina's daughter with ex Tarek El Moussa, Taylor Reese, 11, and Josh's niece Audrey, 5½.

05 of 07

Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Reception Entrance

christina-hall-wedding
Christina Hall/Instagram

The couple beamed as they entered their wedding reception, where the groom (now wearing a kukui nut lei) pulled a chair out for his bride at their sweetheart table.

06 of 07

Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Wedding Dance

christina-hall-wedding
Tayler de Castro/Instagram

A guest caught a striking shot of the newlyweds taking the dance floor against the setting sun. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," Christina wrote in an Instagram caption.

07 of 07

Christina Hall and Friends at Her Wedding

christina-hall-wedding
Cassie Schienle/Christina Hall/Instagram

Pal Cassie Schienle shared multiple photos from the big day, celebrating the couple's "vows in front of family and our close friends," as Christina put it.

