All the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Christmas Decorations, Ranked by Jaw-Dropping Price Tag

A lot goes into a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas — including a jaw-dropping decoration budget. From towering trees to life-size glass polar bears, the famous family goes all out to make their yuletide glam, with help from pros like Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham. But which member is shelling out the most to deck their halls?

Ashley Greer, a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers, who worked on the Obama White House Christmas trees, helped PEOPLE add up the cost of all the KarJenners’ decor, and rank their holiday swag from (relatively) low-key to completely extravagant.