All Six Brady Bunch Kids Will Reunite for a Christmas Special on HGTV

Deck the halls with boughs of Brady!

After making over their iconic TV home with the help of a slew ofHGTV stars, the six original Brady kids are now making plans to celebrate Christmas at their on-screen abode during A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition, premiering on HGTV on Monday, December 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Joining forces for a special Food Network and HGTV crossover special, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will be joined by Food Network’s Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond and Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV’s Hidden Potential. The group will spend time decorating the newly-renovated Brady house for the holidays, as well as cooking up some classic ’70s-inspired Christmas dishes.

Drummond will lead the crew on the production of a Christmas feast, helping the on-screen siblings whip up fondue-style potatoes, a gelatin fruit salad and “santapes” (Christmas canapes!) in the instantly recognizable green-and-orange Brady kitchen.

Image zoom HGTV

Meanwhile, Roth will be putting her DIY skills to work, teaching the gang how to create several holiday-inspired projects — like turning shutters into toy soldier lawn decorations. At the end of the episode, the gang will sit down for Christmas dinner under their newly decorated tree.

Image zoom HGTV

“We have remarkable star experts across every area of lifestyle content, so of course we’re inviting Food Network star Ree Drummond to HGTV’s Brady holiday episode,” said HGTV president Jane Latman in a release. “Along with Jasmine Roth and the Brady siblings, we’ve assembled a dream team to create the ultimate holiday programming event.”

A Very Brady Renovation first premiered in September, bringing all six Brady kids together for the first time in fifteen years and pairing them with HGTV designers to help renovate the house that served as the famous facade of their TV home on the series from 1969 to 1974. (All the interior scenes were filmed on a separate soundstage.)

In addition to the six former Bradys, the other cast members include Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, Flea Market Flip’s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and the aforementioned Roth.

Each designer was paired with a Brady sibling and given a room in the house to transform using the former child stars’ memories of the set, and the designers’ professional expertise.

A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition airs on on Monday, December 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.