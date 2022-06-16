The 'Heavenly' Bath Towels That Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About Are Just $9 Apiece at Amazon
After you take a hot shower, the last thing you want to wrap yourself in is a scratchy, starchy, uncomfortable bath towel. To guarantee you'll be greeted by a soft towel, opt for the All Design Towels 4-Pack Bath Towels from Amazon — and they're currently on sale.
These ultra-light towels are spun from 100 percent cotton, making them super durable and wonderfully soft. Each towel is finished off with double-stitched edges, so they won't fray or wear down over time. Thanks to the terry material, they dry quickly after use so the bathroom isn't filled with wet towels after every shower. The towels are perfect to use in the bathroom, and they can also be brought to the beach, the gym, and even off to college.
Each towel measures 27 by 54 inches, with the sets arriving with four towels apiece. Shoppers can choose from a few neutral solid colors, including pink, silver, and gray, with prices running the gamut from $27 to $37. Plus, the towels are super easy to clean: Just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low to maintain the softness.
Buy It! All Design Towels 4-Pack Bath Towels, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the towels a five-star rating, noting that they will "dry you off fast" and are "perfect for everyday use." One user shared, "Everyone in my house loves them so much that this is the second time I have ordered them to replace all the old towels."
Another user shared that these towels have simply been "heavenly." They added, "They are super soft, and even after regular use, I have not seen any of them fray or unravel." They finished off by maintaining that the towels are "excellent products." Can't beat that, right?
Head to Amazon to get the All Design Towels 4-Pack Bath Towels while they're on sale.
