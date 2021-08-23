Heather Rae Young Threw a Surprise 40th Birthday Party for Tarek El Moussa — See All the Photos!

The Selling Sunset star went all out for the sweet soiree — including getting cookies printed with photos of a young El Moussa!

The surprise 40th birthday party Heather Rae Young threw for her fiancé Tarek El Moussa was far from a flop — and we've got all the details on the lavish affair!

The Selling Sunset realtor, 33, planned and hosted a scaled-down soiree for the Flip or Flop star's close friends and family on Saturday night — the day of El Moussa's 40th birthday — at Twenty Eight Restaurant and Bar in Irvine, California, close to Newport Beach, where they live.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

El Moussa appeared truly surprised when he walked into the event hand-in-hand with Young, who was dressed in a baby-pink sequined mini dress. He laughed in awe and gave her a few sweet smooches when he took in the scene and realized what she had planned.

Tarek El Moussa 40th birthday Credit: Allie Marion Photography

Guests included El Moussa's parents and sister, Young's parents and sister, and Young's Selling Sunset costars Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet.

Tarek El Moussa 40th birthday Credit: Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram

The guest list also appeared to be adults-only, as El Moussa's two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with his ex-wife and HGTV costar Christina Haack — did not appear to be in attendance.

Tarek El Moussa 40th birthday Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

When it came to planning, Young went all out on the decor with the help of Southern California event planners Pure Lavish Events. Together they decked out the restaurant with dark and moody, nature-inspired decor, including plenty of hanging greenery, wooden embellishments, lanterns and a moss-covered "40" sign hanging on the wall. It's unclear what if any COVID safety protocols were in place.

Tarek El Moussa 40th birthday Credit: Allie Marion Photography

For drinks, a bartender was on site pouring four signature drinks: a fresh strawberry margarita, a blackberry vodka cocktail, an old-fashioned and an "After Dinner Night Cap." The bartender also had a blow torch and piece of wood at the ready to make drinks extra smoky.

Tarek El Moussa 40th birthday Credit: Allie Marion Photography

According to the menu, there were two meal options available: one vegan, and one not. (Young has been vocal about being vegan for many years.) The vegan main course was a roasted cauliflower dish, while the other had the choice between a striploin steak or Chilean sea bass. Both meal options ended with a "Sweet Finish" of coconut panna cotta.

Tarek El Moussa 40th birthday Credit: Allie Marion Photography

Perhaps the sweetest treats, however, were located at the front entrance of the party: A stack of sugar cookies printed with a photo of El Moussa as a young boy. "My hunny," Young captioned a photo of the cookies she shared to her Instagram Stories Saturday night.

Tarek El Moussa 40th birthday Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Cupcakes and a sparkler-topped birthday cake decorated with black-and-white marbled fondant also added to the dessert portion of the night.

Tarek El Moussa 40th birthday Credit: Allie Marion Photography

El Moussa shared several photos of the event to Instagram on Sunday, thanking Young — whom he proposed to in July 2020 — for making him feel loved on his birthday.

RELATED: Heather Rae Young Reveals She and Tarek El Moussa Scrapped Original Wedding Plans, Changed 'Everything'

"A birthday for the books," he began the post. "Thank you to my love @heatherraeyoung for making my whole weekend so special. Started with a morning with the kids, then a surprise day on our boat, then a surprise birthday dinner with all of our closest friends and family, and is ending with a getaway to our favorite hotel in Montecito… I don't know how she did it all, and so perfectly too, but I'm a lucky man."

He continued: "Thank you for the most thoughtful weekend, @heatherraeyoung- I couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate my 40th birthday."

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Have Been 'Inseparable' Since the Day They Met: 'When We're Together the World Stops'

Young also posted photos from the party, writing, "40 has never looked so good. Happy birthday baby and cheers to a lifetime together. I love you."

Earlier this month, El Moussa and Young revealed that they were adding another member to the family: a black pug puppy named Bugz.

In an Instagram post, El Moussa wrote of the sweet pup: "Our family feels full with her in it."