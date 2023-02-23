Time to DIY! 5 New Expert-Led Workshops Just Dropped on Magnolia Network

A variety of exclusive courses with industry experts will be available on Magnolia.com and the network’s app

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 23, 2023 09:00 AM
Magnolia Network Announces New Workshops

Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network is releasing five new and exclusive workshops on Thursday, Feb. 23 featuring expert-led courses from specialists in home design, construction, cooking and more.

Along with the newly-released courses below, new chapters have been added to existing workshops such as Jenni Yolo's Handcrafted Home Projects and Rachel Freitas's Learning to Landscape: Easy Backyard Projects.

With the announcement of these new releases, Magnolia Workshops now includes 35 courses offered exclusively to members of their free-to-join program, Magnolia Perks. Read on for all the details on the latest Gaines-approved workshops.

A Chef's Guide to Mexican Cooking with Rick Martínez

Magnolia Network Announces New Workshops
Magnolia Network

Learn how to cook Mexican cuisine with award-winning cookbook author Rick Martínez. Currently living in Mazatlán, Mexico, Martínez is also the host of cooking and travel shows on Youtube and will teach Magnolia viewers how to make six traditional recipes, from plantain fritters to crispy chicken tacos.

Building Character: DIY Projects for Your Home with Mandi Gubler

Magnolia Network Announces New Workshops
Magnolia Network

DIY expert Mandi Gubler will show Magnolia viewers how to add custom touches to their space in her five-chapter course. A professional DIY-er since 2010, Gubler will walk viewers through the process of making their own checkered headboards, fluted coffee tables and more customizable home pieces, just like she did in her own Utah home, which was once an old mercantile.

Living Decor: DIY Plant Projects with Hilton Carter

Magnolia Network Announces New Workshops
Magnolia Network

In this four-chapter course, plant stylist, Hilton Carter, will share his expertise in incorporating living things into any space. The course focuses on "simple and unique decor projects," according to a press release from Magnolia Network, such as creating your own plant wreath or houseplant centerpiece. Carter, who cares for over 200 living plants in his own home, will also share his knowledge of plant care in addition to styling.

Modern Home DIYs with Brooke Gilliam

Magnolia Network Announces New Workshops
Magnolia Network

As a designer and builder, Brooke Gilliam's course centers around DIY projects that help transform any space with modern pieces. From woven pendant lampshades to custom door trims, each project in Gilliam's three-chapter course is meant to "inspire a generation of women to break through the glass ceiling and rebuild it themselves," according to a release from Magnolia.

Where We Gather with Amy Neunsinger and Kate Martindale

Magnolia Network Announces New Workshops
Magnolia Network

Interior design duo Amy Neunsinger (lifestyle photographer) and Kate Martindale (prop stylist) have curated a six-chapter course to help viewers style their home for dinner parties and other special occasions. From stunning tablescapes to memorable entryways, the course is inspired by Neunsinger and Martindale's years of design experience.

Chip and Joanna Gaines launched Magnolia as an app in July 2021 and a TV channel in January 2022, when it took over the DIY Network.

Magnolia Network's slate features original series such as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home starring Chip and Jo, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, Super Dad and more, in addition to the pre-existing, five-season Fixer Upper library.

