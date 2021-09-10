All About Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Party This Weekend

The festivities will have an 80s theme, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, plus many more fun activities

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's wedding is getting closer, and this weekend, they're celebrating with a non-traditional event: a joint bachelor and bachelorette party!

The HGTV star, 40, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 33, who got engaged last July, will be shaking things up with a co-ed party in advance of their nuptials, which they have been teasing are coming up "very soon."

A rep for the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively that the festivities will include "an 80s themed pool party." There will also be "a special group dinner, as well as a spa morning for the guests."

Unlike Heather's bridal shower, they won't be documenting the night in any official capacity, though the social media savvy stars will no doubt post about their special fete.

The couple revealed that they would be having a joint party while speaking to Entertainment Tonight last week at Young's second bridal shower, which was hosted by PETA. In the interview, El Moussa jokes that making the event co-ed was not his idea — but on Thursday, he posted to Instagram to share that he was, in fact, behind the pitch.

"If you saw our @entertainmenttonight interview, I joke about our joint bachelor and bachelorette being 'Heather's idea' but it was actually mine. Well, basically both of ours," he captioned his post.

"We get that there are traditions and that usually bachelor and bachelorette parties aren't co-ed but we don't really care about any of that," he continued. "Heather and I know that we have the most fun when we're together and we both have the same friends that we'd want to spend the weekend with and party with so we wanted to combine the two… Making our own traditions up as we go along."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

As for who will be invited to the joint party, Young told ET that all but one of her Selling Sunset castmates will be in attendance — the same ones who attended her first bridal shower and are invited to her wedding.

"They're all invited except for one person. I think you guys can imagine who is not invited," Young said of the wedding day, implying that it's Christine Quinn, with whom she and other Selling Sunset stars have sparred on the Netflix reality series.

"But everyone is a part of it and they were all at my bridal shower. We had a beautiful day, and they're all gonna be at the bachelor/bachelorette party too, and the wedding," the bride-to-be added in the interview published Wednesday.

Young also shared that she and El Moussa aren't having a "traditional" wedding party — only a maid of honor (her sister) and a best man (his childhood best friend).

The bride- and groom-to-be first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when El Moussa popped the question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

The wedding will be a first marriage for Young and the second for El Moussa, who was married to his Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack for seven years before the two split in 2016. El Moussa shares two children with Haack: daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 6.