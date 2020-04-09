Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After her upcoming Las Vegas residency and production of The Kelly Clarkson Show were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly Clarkson took the opportunity to bring her family together at the rustic ranch they own in rural Montana.

The Voice coach, 37, has been social distancing there with her immediate family — including her husband, Brandon Blackstock; their kids, River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 3; and her step-kids Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18 — for almost a month, sharing snippets from their escape to the wilderness with fans on social media.

In a recent video (above) posted to YouTube, the American Idol alum gave a guided tour of the ranch, from the horse runs to the fire pits, sharing with fans why she and Blackstock are grateful to have a place to unwind in the country.

In a second video, Clarkson gave a tour of the family’s one-room log cabin — where the family of 6 eat, sleep and hang out.

According to the singer, she and Blackstock, 43, purchased the property, which they’ve named “Vintage Valley,” a little over a year-and-a-half ago, after searching for a place that would remind them of their upbringing. Both grew up in Texas and according to Clarkson, “love wide open spaces.”

“We literally work almost seven days a week, if not seven days a week, so when we have time off we really like to check out,” Clarkson says in the video. “It’s nice to get into nature . . . it’s nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees.”

She shows off several of the outdoor spaces on the ranch, including a fenced-off area with mountain views where they keep their cattle and horses.

Blackstock has been giving the younger kids horseback riding lessons as of late, using their time together while social distancing to learn some new skills.

The clip also shows footage of the family taking in views of the winding stream on the property, going snowmobiling and coming together to make s’mores by a fire pit.

Despite the sadness and anxiety that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, Clarkson says being able to spend time together at the ranch is a silver lining for the always-busy family. In fact, she says, this is one of the first times they’ve ever been able to enjoy it in the wintertime.

“It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family,” she says. “It’s something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”

Prior to the coronavirus crisis sending them north, the family had been living full-time at their home in Los Angeles. They relocated to L.A. from Tennessee, after Clarkson began filming The Kelly Clarkson Show.

On Thursday, Clarkson announced that she had teamed up with online home retailer Wayfair to curate a line of 550 “French country” inspired furnishings and decor pieces.

Through April 17, 25 percent of profits will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

“I’m proud that we can use the launch of Kelly Clarkson Home as a meaningful opportunity to lend a hand and give back, with profits benefiting the current crisis and those impacted,” she added.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.