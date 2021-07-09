The Christina on the Coast star has a new flame in the wake of her divorce from Ant Anstead, which was finalized in June

Who Is Christina Haack's New Boyfriend? What to Know About Realtor Joshua Hall

Christina Haack has made her new relationship Instagram official, but who is her new beau Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall?

PEOPLE broke the news that the Christina on the Coast star was dating someone new in the wake of her divorce from Ant Anstead on Tuesday when she and Hall were pictured walking hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport, boarding a plane for a birthday getaway for Haack, who turns 38 on Friday.

So who is this new man jetting off to tropical destinations with the HGTV designer? Read on to find out who he is — and his surprising connection to Haack's ex Tarek El Moussa.

1. He's a realtor based in Austin, but has ties to California

Hall is a licensed realtor in Texas, where he works for a brokerage called Spyglass Realty. According to his realtor page, he specializes in buying and selling properties in the Greater Austin area and surrounding Hill Country. But he has a personal connection to Haack's home of Southern California.

After visiting Austin and falling in love with all it has to offer, Hall moved to the city in 2017 from California, where he grew up.

"I just could not leave without buying a home of my own in this little slice of heaven," Hall wrote in his realtor bio, adding that he was born near Austin, at Ft. Hood Army base, where his father was stationed while serving in the military.

"As a youngster, my family was shuffled around the country for various military assignments before settling back into their hometown of Southern California," he wrote. "It was there my parents raised my two younger sisters and me."

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

2. You might recognize his two younger sisters.

Hall is the older brother of Jessica Hall and Stacie Adams (nee Stacie Hall), who have both been in the spotlight over the years.

Adams gained fame for her role on The Hills, where she was known as "Stacie the Bartender" — the object of Spencer Pratt's flirtations, despite his being in a relationship with his now-wife Heidi Montag. Adams is now married with two kids but found herself in the spotlight last summer when her former roommate, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, revealed that she and Adams were once in a "sexual throuple" with John Mayer.

His other sister, Jessica — who is also married with two kids — is a former Playboy model, and has a history in television, getting her start as the host of the MTV reality series Burned. Fellow Playboy alum Kendra Wilkinson is one of Jessica's best friends and Jessica made regular appearances on Kendra and Kendra on Top. She also appeared on four episodes of The Hills alongside her sister and was one of the briefcase models on Deal or No Deal in 2005, according to her IMDb page.

Jessica is also the host of a podcast called Flashbacks, which she previously co-hosted with her friend, Selling Sunsest star Heather Rae Young — also a former Playboy model, who is currently engaged to Haack's first husband, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.

3. He's been married once before.

According to Jessica's Instagram, Joshua got married in August 2016 to a woman named Chelsea. Jessica posted on Instagram to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in August 2017. It's unclear when Joshua and Chelsea's marriage came to an end.

Jessica was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding and attended Chelsea's bachelorette party, as well. Wilkinson was also a guest and has been pictured with Joshua at other events.

4. He was a police officer for 16 years and was injured on the job.

According to Joshua's realtor page, he began his real estate career later in life, after serving 16 years as a police officer in the state of California. His law enforcement career ended when he suffered an injury.

"While living in Southern California, I realized my passion was to help others and I became a Police Officer at the age of 21," he wrote. "Before my 16-year career was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty ultimately leading to early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease."

He adds that his career in policing actually helped him on his path to becoming a realtor: "With my previous career solving problems, helping others through difficult situations and my love for real estate, I made the decision to get my Texas real estate license," he wrote.

Christina Anstead Christina Anstead | Credit: christina anstead/instagram

5. He loves dogs.

Much like his new flame, Hall seems to have a soft spot for canines — which is good news for Haack's two pups, Cash and Biggie!