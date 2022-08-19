All About Ben Affleck's Sprawling Georgia Island Compound

Ben Affleck famously hails from Massachusetts and now spends much of his time in L.A., but the actor also has a lesser known hideaway far from the spotlight.

The Oscar winner, 49, purchased a sizeable property outside Savannah, Georgia, as a vacation getaway in 2003, paying a reported $7.11 million for it, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He was dating his new wife Jennifer Lopez, 52, when he originally bought the estate. The couple recently tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last month and were spotted stepping out with their family in Savannah on Aug. 18 as they prepare for a weekend post-wedding celebration.

Affleck has listed the property for sale twice since purchasing it. The property was initially put on the market for $8.9 million in 2018 and then again for $7.6 million in 2019, with Richard Mopper of Engel & Volkers. The compound doesn't seem to have sold and doesn't currently appear to be on the market publicly.

The home was designed by Jim Strickland, founder of Historical Concepts in Atlanta, and built in 2000, according to Curbed.

The main house on the compound, also known as "The Big House," is two levels and has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. A dramatic staircase leads up to the main entry of the house, nestled between two Greek Revival-style columns.

Inside, guests can admire the chandeliers hanging from the 15-foot ceilings, fireplaces and pine floors. The 6,000-square-foot house also features a spacious back porch that connects to a brick path leading down to a river.

Even bigger than the Big House is a second residence on the property: the camp-style Oyster House. This 10,000-square-foot structure has five bedrooms and a wrap-around balcony. While three of the bedrooms are suites, the two smaller bedrooms feature bunk beds that were made out of wood from salvaged merchant ships.

The final building on the property, known as the Summer House, is a smaller single-story residence that is meant for outdoor entertaining. Oversized fireplaces and stone floors give the screened-in property a rustic feel.

The estate is also equipped with a dock complex where, according to Variety's Dirt, "a 38-foot mahogany sport-fishing boat" is permanently docked. The boat, named Pilar, serves as an additional guest house when needed.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Affleck and Lopez, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. They tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.

"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE of the intimate midnight nuptials at the time. "That's all they asked for."

The couple jetted off to Europe soon after and were spotted around Paris with their children, including at a 53rd birthday dinner for Lopez. Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex Marc Anthony.