Alix Earle Gives a Tour of Her Disastrous College Apartment That She Shares with 'a Lot of Cockroaches'

Alix Earle may be living large attending red carpets and fashion shows, but her apartment is not as glamorous as her social life.

The 22-year-old TikTok influencer posted an apartment tour to her account after a viewer commented "somehow this is a frat house without any frat boys" on a January TikTok in which she showed off her bedroom.

Earle opened the video welcoming her viewers to the "tour you've all been waiting for," of her "casa amor."

She started by showing a handmade bird-house-turned-cockroach-house next to the kitchen trash can that she and her roommates built for the all the creepy crawlers that live in their apartment.

"So first off we have casa cucaracha, we get a lot of cockroaches so we just made a little house for them," the college senior said in the video. "Our chip bag clips are also cockroach themed."

She went on to film her fish, Elton, and the ramen noodles she was cooking up, followed by the apartment's living area, which included a bar cart overflowing with empty hard seltzer cans and liquor bottles and a coffee table with leftover Starbucks cups.

Earle also pointed out one of her roommates' rooms, which was a makeshift bedroom.

"So this room was not a bedroom, but we made it into one so we just bought these doors. But they don't fit over the space," Earle said while showing a set of white barn doors with a decent uncovered gap at one end.

She also showed her apartment's package area, where the residents leave their empty boxes, and her laundry room which "doubles as storage."

Earle continued the tour with a bathroom — complete with a faulty toilet — that she shares with one of her roommates and that connects the two girls' rooms.

"The toilet is like a children's toilet so it's like really right on the ground and this [seat] really doesn't stay on so you can't sit too hard," Earle said.

She concluded the tour with her bedroom, which she noted only has one window and therefore is often dark, leading her and her roommates to refer to it as "the dungeon."

Earle rose to fame on TikTok, where she has amassed over 4 million followers, with over 2 million on her Instagram page. While her most infamous videos are her daily "Get Ready With Me" tutorials where she goes through her makeup routine and outfit as she gets ready for whatever event she has that day, Earle also posts a variety of other trends and sneak peeks into her daily life.