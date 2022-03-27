Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington, and Taniya Nayak Bring Baywatch to Battle on the Beach 2: 'That's a Wrap!'

"Now you just have to wait until June to see what we do...," Alison Victoria teased fans about season 2 of Battle on the Beach on HGTV

Alison Victoria is ready for Battle on the Beach 2!

On Saturday, Victoria, 40, shared a picture of herself alongside co-hosts of the HGTV house-flipping competition series — Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak — via Instagram as they posed in red swimsuits channeling the iconic lifeguards from Baywatch.

In the snap, the TV personalities proudly showed off some skin to share a glimpse of what fans are about to see when the show returns this June.

"🎬 That's a Wrap! Now you just have to wait until June to see what we do…," the Windy City Rehab designer wrote in the caption.

Nayak, 49, posted a similar photo on her Instagram page, writing, "This is us all WRAPPED UP for season two of Battle on The Beach! Airing in June! Too much fun with these two."

Last month, Pennington, 57, responded to those who commented negatively about a recent video he shared that featured him shirtless and dancing in swim trunks.

The Trading Spaces star described the scene as an "honest moment" that happened while he was trying to make his wife Kellee Merrell laugh, but was "picked apart" by strangers who called him "disgusting," "gross," "old," "fat," and a "grandpa."

"'What happened' is, it's been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut!" Pennington wrote. "No, I don't have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips 🤣) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I've TRULY never been happier!"

He continued, "I wondered, if I was still young and fit, would I be getting the same comments? There has been such a force behind accepting all shapes and sizes and aging in the female community which is AWESOME but maybe let's give that same grace to men?"

Meanwhile, Victoria recently opened up her home, a two-story loft in Atlanta, to House Beautiful for the magazine's latest cover story. While sharing an inside look at her redesigned space in a converted 1880s textile mill, she confessed, "I have never loved a place as much as this one."

Victoria revealed she first saw the loft while visiting Atlanta for a guest appearance on Pennington's renovation show, Ty Breaker. She initially planned to purchase it as an investment property, but fell in love with the space throughout the renovation process.

"I started getting really into the project and decided I wanted to keep this home for the rest of my life," she told the outlet.

Battle on the Beach features the three hosts as they "mentor three skilled teams of up-and-coming flippers from across the country," according to HGTV. In the end, the teams must impress judges to win "a $50,000 cash prize earmarked for the champion's next flip."

Following the show's renewal, Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president of programming and production for HGTV, said, "Battle on the Beach is summer programming at its best – sun and surf combined with light, family-friendly competition."

"It's a surefire way to engage our audience while they mentally escape to the beach," she added.