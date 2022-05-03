Ali Wentworth Reveals Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts — Including the Ones She's Kept for Years
The author and mother to daughters Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16, chooses gifts to help Mom kick back or belly laugh!
Ali's Top Picks
From a dreamy blossom bubble bath to chocolate-covered pretzels, check out Ali Wentworth's favorite Mother's Day gifts to surprise Mom on May 8.
One gift stand-out is the author's very own book, Ali's Well That Ends Well. Through a hilarious lens, the book offers a peek into what lessons Wentworth learned about family and friendship during the COVID-19 pandemic. And if you decide to forgo the spa gift card for Mom this Mother's Day, Wentworth also features her favorite pampering bath and beauty set.
Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
"I could eat a whole box of these," says Wentworth of the chocolate-dipped snack made in Beverly Hills since 1942. "If you get a box for your mom, get one for me too!"
Buy It! Chocolate-Covered Pretzels, $53; edelweisschocolates.com
Color Me Mine Pottery
"I still have mugs and bowls my daughters made me," she says. "Every time I drink my tea in the morning, I think of them—and how relieved I am they didn't pursue a career in ceramics."
Buy It! Color Me Mine Gift Card, $5 and up; colormemine.com
Ali's Well That Ends Well
"Get one for every woman you know — or have met!" jokes Wentworth of her hilarious new collection of personal stories.
Buy It! Ali's Well That Ends Well, $25; bookshop.org
Sissy Yates Earrings
"These gorgeous earrings will cause your mom to cry tears of joy and happiness! She will forgive everything when she opens the box," says Wentworth of this drop design by her sister, Sissy Yates.
Buy it! Peyton Flower Earring, in ruby, $70; sissyyatesdesigns.com
Diptyque Candle
"Mom deserves a break from the fetid stenches of everyday life," jokes the star, who calls this celebrity favorite scent, "the best smelling candle."
Buy it! Baies/Berries Small Candle, $38; diptyqueparis.com
Boobiful Tea Towel
"Perfect for the mom with a great sense of humor!" says Wentworth of the cheeky tea towel that encourages everyone to love themselves as they are.
Buy It! Boobiful Tea Towel, $20; commondeer.com
Well Kept Blossom Bubble Bath
Wentworth can't get enough of this "dreamy" blend of bergamot, lemongrass and rose essential oils. Bonus: "It comes in a gorgeous glass bottle."
Buy It! Well Kept Blossom Bubble Bath, $42; goop.com
Personalized Cutting Boards
"So that even when Mama's angry, she can take it out on the carrots!" she says. The board can be personalized and comes in maple, cherry or walnut wood options.
Buy It! Engraved Cutting Board, $32 and up; dragonforgedstudios.etsy.com
Song of the Siren Sea Bath & Beauty Box
"The packaging is as beautiful as the products," says Wentworth of these pampering goodies.
Buy It! Song of the Siren Sea Bath & Beauty Box, $59; ondabeauty.com
