Alexia Umansky Admits She Was 'So Terrified' Making New Netflix Reality Show with Dad Mauricio

The real estate agent and daughter of Kyle Richards has previously appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 04:40 PM
Alexia Umansky
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Alexia Umansky thinks the "vulnerability" shown on Buying Beverly Hills is what sets her new Netflix show apart.

"I was really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made," Umansky, 26, tells PEOPLE of making the real estate reality series.

The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her real estate broker husband Mauricio Umansky is an up-and-coming agent at her father's firm, The Agency. While she has appeared on her mom's show, she admits she was still "so terrified" leading up to the premiere of Buying Beverly Hills (streaming Nov. 4), as it captures every up and down of her professional life.

"It's really scary putting your career out there for people to see, especially when you're trying so hard to make it and prove something," Alexia says.

She was hard on herself during the filming process, and says she worried that clients may "think differently" of using her as their agent after seeing her make mistakes "that might seem silly" on the show.

Now that the premiere is just around the corner, Alexia hopes the show will offer viewers a "relatable" and "vulnerable" look into starting a career in the competitive world of luxury Los Angeles real estate.

"I've kind of shifted that gear of being super nervous into actually being kind of excited to be that person that's really relatable," she says.

Alexia tells PEOPLE that those emotional moments and occasional mishaps are also "what sets us apart a lot from other shows."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19084 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mauricio Umansky, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>, Sophia Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Buying Beverly Hills will be an "extremely different" show from RHOBH, she promises, but growing up in that spotlight has shaped the star.

"It really made me feel proud of my mom and these women who do what they've been doing for so long," she says. "I think what shocked me the most [about making Buying Beverly Hills] was just how it was really emotionally exhausting and there was just so much to do and so much to put out there."

The first season of the Netflix series was filmed over the course of eight weeks and the process left Alexia "completely mind blown" that Richards and other Bravo stars "have been doing this for 13-plus years."

"All I can say is that it was definitely difficult for me, but enjoyable nonetheless."

Buying Beverly Hills will be available to stream on Netflix November 4.

