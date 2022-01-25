Alex Trebek's Longtime L.A. Mansion for Sale for $7M, Listed by his Real Estate Agent Daughter

The Jeopardy! host purchased the property in 1991, and called it home until he died there in November 2020

The late Alex Trebek's longtime L.A. home has hit the market for $6.995 million more than a year after his death.

The Jeopardy! host, who died on Nov. 8, 2020 at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, lived in the same Studio City, Calif. home for nearly 30 years.

Now, his daughter, L.A.-based real estate agent Emily Trebek, 29, is selling the home where he passed away peacefully on behalf of his estate. Emily is co-listing the property with her fellow Compass agent, Renee Ogiens.

In addition to Emily, Alex shared son Matthew, 32, with his second wife, Jean Trebek, 58. He also has an older daughter Nicky, 55, whom he adopted when he was married to Nicky's mom, his first wife Elaine Callei. Alex and Elaine divorced in 1981.

Alex purchased his 1923-built, Mediterranean-style home for $2.15 million in 1991, Dirt reports, approximately seven years after he took over as the host of Jeopardy!, a role that changed his life, and that he held up until his death.

Built on just under 1.5-acres of land, the four-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is tucked away in Studio City's Fryman Estates neighborhood near Wilacre Park.

The home boasts an informal and formal dining room, a 45-foot-long theater room, a bar, and multiple balconies and verandas, all spread across nearly 10,000 square feet of living space.

The kitchen, which is centered by a massive island, connects to a walk-in pantry, a butler's pantry, a breakfast room, a family room and a sunroom overlooking the gardens, perfect for enjoying morning coffee with a view.

On the second level, the spacious primary suite is an apartment in itself, featuring two bathrooms, four walk-in closets, a lounge area and a study. A staircase also leads to a private library and office.

The home also has a detached guest house out back that provides an additional bedroom and one-and-a-half baths.

Beyond the guest house, there's a rectangular pool with a spa and slide, as well as rolling lawns and several gardens. Elsewhere, another spa is built into one of the home's many terraces.

While this was his primary residence, Dirt reports that the TV star also owned another house in California: a lakeside vacation home near Paso Robles. He sold the getaway before he died, in late 2019, for $1.3 million.

In the year or so since his death, Jean has opened up about dealing with grief and realizing how iconic her husband truly was.

In an October 2021 issue of The Eden Magazine, Jean called Alex her "most beloved friend," and said that she never realized how much of an impact her husband had on the world until he went public with his stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Like most long-term relationships, we had our ups and downs, but the truth of it was that we were very close and experienced a lot of life together," she shared, explaining how it was "important to Alex to keep his personal life separate from his professional life" aside from when they would make public appearances.

"For the most part, Alex and I enjoyed staying at home. When we did go out, it was perhaps for a quick dinner or movie every now and then, so it wasn't like we were always out in public for me to really notice his popularity," she continued. "I started realizing just how much he was adored by people from all walks of life when he made his public announcement that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer."

The couple met in 1988, when Trebek had been hosting Jeopardy! for just four years. At the time, Jean was working as a part-time bookkeeper for one of Trebek's friends. They tied the knot in 1990.

In July 2020, Alex told PEOPLE he was enjoying spending more time at home with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as he was too immunocompromised to leave the property much.

"I've just been doing little projects around the house, getting rid of stuff," he said at the time "I have accumulated so much over the past four decades, it's difficult to decide what's got to go. My wife Jeannie has a great theory. She says if you haven't used it in a year, it's got to go. Well, I have things I haven't used in 40 years! So I'm just tidying things up, if you will."