Items that are up for grabs at Alex Trebek's estate sale include furniture, fine china, clothing and an abundance of artwork

Alex Trebek Estate Sale Brings Hundreds of Fans to the Late Jeopardy! Host's Former Studio City Home

An estate sale is drawing crowds of fans to Alex Trebek's former home in Studio City, Calif.

A photo from the scene showcased potential shoppers flocking to the property, where they will have the opportunity to purchase some of the Jeopardy! host's belongings.

Items that are up for sale include a director chair with Trebek's name, furniture, fine china, clothing and an abundance of artwork.

Per additional footage obtained by KABC-TV, hundreds of fans are seen lined up outside the home.

"I got myself a nice little bottle of whiskey that I'm going to toast Alex Trebek tonight when I watch Jeopardy! I got this lovely tie and one of his canes," Don Brennan, a fan who waited outside the home for two hours, told the news outlet. "But I tell ya, most of the fun is just being at his house. Very cool."

Jeopardy fans and treasure hunters flocks to the late Alex Trebek house for the properties estate sales in Studio City for a chance to purchase Alex personal belongings. Fans were seen carrying books, records, clothing, furniture and other memorabilia items. Credit: TheImageDirect

But not all customers were simply interested in getting a piece of Trebek's valued items. Visitor Monica Tiller told the news outlet she was interested in touring the host's home, comparing the "magnificent" space to "the Getty estate" because it's "so large."

The sale began Thursday and will run through Sunday.

Before this week's estate sale, Trebek's daughter, L.A.-based real estate agent Emily Trebek, put the property on the market. She co-listed it with fellow Compass agent, Renee Ogiens.

Trebek died in November 2020 at age 80. He had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer since 2019.

"Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the show tweeted at the time.

Trebek had told PEOPLE before his death that hosting Jeopardy! gave him "quality of life." Despite being in that role for more than 30 years, he had no plans to retire.

"Why would I retire?" he also previously told PEOPLE. "If I did, my wife would probably say I was home too much and getting on her nerves!"