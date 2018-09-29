Summer may have only just officially ended less than a week ago, but Alex Rodriguez is already missing those carefree, sunny days with Jennifer Lopez.

On Friday, A. Rod, 43, posted a series of photos of his favorite summer memories he created with his girlfriend, 49, and their families in Italy.

In the post, the former Yankee shows off several of his romantic boating adventures with J.Lo, as well as some sweet snaps of his two daughters, Ella Alexander, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 13.

One of those candid photos features Lopez lovingly gazing at her boyfriend of almost two years, while the pair casually sits on an outdoor couch. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, sporting all-white attire and dark aviator shades in the image, smiles off into the distance.

“missing summer. 🇮🇹” he captioned the shots, before asking his followers, “What do you miss most about summer?”

He also shared a video of Lopez — wearing an oversized pair of sunglasses and a hoodie — belting out Toto’s “Africa” in the car.

Rodriguez, who appears to be very focused on the road, is unphased by his girlfriend’s carpool karaoke performance, while his daughter joins in on Lopez’s singing from the backseat.

The couple can’t seem to get enough of each other lately, as Lopez recently posted on Instagram about missing her man after just 24 hours away from him.

“One day apart and already missing this one…@arod,” she wrote in early September alongside a picture of the former New York Yankee star — and in an extra special touch, Lopez ended her note by adding both a kissy lips and a heart emoji.

Just one day earlier, Rodriguez proved that Lopez was also front and center on his mind when he shared a snap of the multi-talented star smiling while showing off her abs in some activewear.

In August, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards — shortly after the couple returned from a romantic vacation in Italy — Lopez gave a heartfelt speech in which she called Rodriquez her “twin soul.”

“And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” she said. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding.”

Added the singer: “There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”

The pair has been dating since March 2017.