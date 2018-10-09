See Inside Alessandra Ambrosio's 'Incredible Vivacious' 1920's Santa Monica Home

Alessandra Ambrosio‘s home is full of personality.

Every room of her 1920’s Santa Monica Spanish colonial—where she lives with her daughter Anja, 10, and son Noah, 6—shows off her style, from the eclectic dining area to the Boho-chic living room.

“I travel constantly for work, but when I’m not on the road, I just want to be at home with my kids,” Ambrosio tells Architectural Digest in their November cover story.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel enlisted the help of legendary designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to help her choose pieces that fueled her style in every room, such as a blue tile-clad stairway, a vintage Persian carpet, and an ornate gold Egyptian chandelier.

Her funky breakfast room features a round table big enough for the whole family and a few guests, and is surrounded by chairs of three different colors instead of matching ones.

“I’d describe her style as Brazilian boho meets California rock ’n’ roll,” Bullard says. “We wanted to do something that feels young and fresh, not just for the children but for Alessandra as well. She has an incredibly vivacious spirit.”

A native of Brazil, the model also wanted to be sure she payed homage to her heritage in her home, sprinkling in authentic Brazilian decor throughout the house, such as Jorge Zalszupin armchairs and a jacaranda tree in the front yard.

“I come from a small town in Brazil, and Santa Monica has a similar vibe,” Ambrosio says. “I had to be near the beach, someplace where you can feel and smell the ocean breeze. This is my paradise.”

That’s why she wanted to be sure her home had a star-worthy backyard, complete with a pool, a volleyball net, and plenty of space for entertaining around a fire pit or barbecue. “The house is very calm and peaceful, but the backyard is all about fun and noise,” she says. “It has the same joyous feeling as my beach house in Brazil. I’m a summer girl. I grew up in bikinis.”