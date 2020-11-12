Late Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman's NYC Apartment Listed for $1.7 Million — See Inside

The acclaimed actor owned the West Village apartment from 2009 until his death in 2016

Alan Rickman's New York City apartment is up for sale, four years after his death.

The late Harry Potter actor's West Village loft, located on the top floor of The Gansevoort at 321 W13th St., was listed on Monday for $1.69 million by Pamela D'Arc of Compass.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the listing, Rickman lived in the apartment from 2009 (when he bought it for just under $1 million) until his death in 2016 at age 69.

The 925-square-foot renovated residence boasts one bedroom and one bathroom, with 12-foot ceilings and five south-facing windows with city views.

Image zoom Alan Rickman NYC apartment | Credit: Compass

Image zoom Credit: Compass

The open kitchen features a Caesarstone counter that seats four, as well as glass-front cabinets and high-end appliances.

There is also a dining area and living room with a wood-burning fireplace and metal mantle. Down the hall, the bedroom has a wall of closets, and the bathroom has a clawfoot tub and large, walk-in shower.

Image zoom Credit: Compass

Image zoom Credit: Compass

The Gansevoort, built in 1907 and located where Manhattan's West Village meets the Meatpacking District, has seven floors, including a roof deck that offers immaculate views of the city.

Image zoom Alan Rickman NYC apartment | Credit: Compass

Rickman died after a battle with cancer. “He was surrounded by family and friends,” his family said in a statement to BBC at the time.

The British actor was best known for his role as the iconic villain Hans Gruber in Die Hard and the rigid and rueful Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise.