Al Roker Shares His Favorite Father’s Day Gifts — Like a Weatherman-Approved Umbrella!

“I’ll be spending this Father’s Day pretty much like I’ve spent the past 12 weeks— with my family, making dinner,” says the Today cohost. “But it’s a lot more special now because I think we all feel closer—even as the kids grow up. My daughter Courtney [33] just got engaged, Leila [21] lives in Paris, and my son Nick [17] can slap away any shot when we play basketball.” (Al, his wife Deborah Roberts, and kids Leila and Nick are pictured here.)

