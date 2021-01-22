You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Snag This Highly Rated Air Purifier for Under $100

As many people continue to work from home due to the pandemic, it should come as no surprise that air purifiers and humidifiers have become more fashionable than ever. With so much time spent inside, breathing fresh, unadulterated air has never felt so essential. And if you've been considering snagging an air purifier to revive the home office, now's the time: Amazon has launched a limited-time deal on an Airthereal air purifier, slashing the price by 30 percent.
The high-performance air purifier is built with a HEPA filter that gets rid of nearly 100 percent of teeny airborne particles, such as dust, smoke, and things that can cause odors. The machine is powerful enough to purify an area up to 335 square feet. Turn it on for the first time, and within 10 minutes, you'll notice a difference in air quality, according to the brand. The system recommends replacing the filters every six months, which can also be purchased on Amazon.
Buy It! Airthereal APH260 Air Purifier with 3-Filtration-Stage True HEPA Filter, $91.52 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers rave about the air purifier, which has picked up over 1,700 five-star ratings. Customers call it "useful and quiet" and "lightweight and easy to use." Many recommend purchasing more than one, so you can breathe clear, crisp air in the bedroom, living room, home office, and basement — or any other room where you spend a considerable amount of time. Plus, the sleek and understated design allows it to blend in to any space.
"The Airthereal made my very old basement condo go from old smelling to so fresh and so clean in 24 hours," one Amazon shopper wrote. "I was going through chemo and needed my place to be super clean and germ-free with minimal effort and without toxic chemicals. I let this run constantly… Even on full blast, the air purifier is audible, but still quiet and soothing. I honestly think it could compete with the $600+ air purifiers on Amazon."
This air purifier is built with a smart control that automatically measures the air quality and selects the appropriate air purification mode. And when you're ready for bed, just enable sleep mode, which ensures the machine runs quietly throughout the night.
"I get terrible allergies and with all of the smoke here in Colorado, I've had the worst respiratory symptoms whenever I go outside," another shopper wrote. "Ever since getting this, my post-nasal drip has gone away and I don't have random sore throats and allergy congestion. It's made a huge difference inside my house."
The Airthereal air purifier just might be the answer to guaranteeing pure air in every room, and it's on sale at Amazon for the rest of the day. Shop the air purifier before this Amazon Deal of the Day expires and reverts back to its original $100+ price.
