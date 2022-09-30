This Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for $120 at Amazon with a Secret Code, and Shoppers Say It's 'Quite Impressive'

If you've been in the market for a robot vacuum cleaner, now is the time to add one to your cart because we found one that's significantly marked down, but only for a limited time.

The Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for just $120 right now when you apply code p20promo at checkout. The discount is available from now until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so you only have a few days left to take advantage of this deal. It has powerful suction and a long-lasting battery that allows it to clean for up to 120 minutes on a single charge. It works best on hard floors and low pile carpet and picks up dog hair, crumbs, and dust with ease.

Unlike some other robot vacuums, this one has four cleaning modes and a slim 3-inch design that gets to hard-to-reach areas, like underneath furniture, to suck up debris that might otherwise be out of sight. It also has infrared sensors to ensure it knows where obstacles are to avoid getting stuck or falling down stairs.

Amazon

Buy It! Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with code p20promo (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Once you've got the vacuum set up, make sure to download the Airrobo app on your smartphone so you can take full advantage of its hands-free cleaning abilities. You can tell the vacuum to start cleaning from the app at any time — even if you're not home. That way, you can come home to clean floors without having to do any of the work, giving you more free time during the day.

The under-the-radar vacuum might not have hundreds of reviews quite yet, but one shopper said it's "quite impressive" with its powerful suction that they liked better than their iRobot Roomba since there are multiple levels to choose from. Another reviewer claimed it's "well worth the money" and added that it's "one less thing for me to worry about."

The idea of not having to vacuum every week sounds intriguing enough, but when you add in the low price tag, it's pretty much a done deal. The Airrobo Robot Vacuum won't be on sale for long, so don't forget to grab one before October 15 and use code p20promo to save more than 30 percent.

