Shoppers Are Swapping Roombas for This $130 Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Leaves Floors 'Shiny'
If you haven't yet secured a robot vacuum cleaner for your home, here are a few good reasons to pull the trigger: A robot vacuum does the work for you (no having to pull out a bulky vacuum cleaner necessary), it picks up all the dirt you can't see under big pieces of furniture, and you don't have to spend a lot of money to find one that's powerful.
Try the Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The robot vacuum cleaner can hit a suction power of up to 2,600 pascals, picking up debris, pet hair, pieces of food, and dirt on both hard floors and low-pile carpets. It's designed with four levels of suction power, all of which can be controlled via the smart app called Tuya, which allows you to set cleaning schedules, change cleaning modes, and select the cleaning direction of the device.
Thanks to the brushless motor, the robot vacuum is more reliable, has a longer lifespan, makes less noise, and is more energy-efficient. Its slim design (standing in at just over three inches!) allows the vacuum to glide under furniture, and a set of anti-collision and anti-dropping sensors prevent the device from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs or continuously bumping into obstacles. Plus, when it's finished cleaning, the device will head back to its dock to start charging again.
Buy It! Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers sharing that it's great for "people on a budget." One shopper said, "It saves me so much time to do other chores around the house," while another shared: "It always leaves my floors looking shiny."
A third user appreciated how quiet the machine is, noting that "I can actually hold a conversation while my new vacuum is just doing its thing." They also liked how the lightweight vacuum is "sleek" and "significantly smaller" than their old Roomba. Plus, they explained that "the vacuum picked up a lot of dirt that the Roomba would otherwise miss thanks to having an actual brush."
Head to Amazon to get the Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $130 before this deal disappears.
- Shoppers Are Swapping Roombas for This $130 Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Leaves Floors 'Shiny'
- Amy Schumer Closed Out the Oscars in Pajamas and Fluffy Pink Ugg Slippers
- Kate Middleton's Ethereal Spring Dress Had This Bridgerton-Esque Detail
- The Slopper Stopper Dog Bowl Is the Secret to Preventing Drips Around the House, and It's on Amazon