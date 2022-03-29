Shoppers Are Swapping Roombas for This $130 Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Leaves Floors 'Shiny'

Thanks to the brushless motor, the robot vacuum is more reliable, has a longer lifespan, makes less noise, and is more energy-efficient. Its slim design (standing in at just over three inches!) allows the vacuum to glide under furniture, and a set of anti-collision and anti-dropping sensors prevent the device from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs or continuously bumping into obstacles. Plus, when it's finished cleaning, the device will head back to its dock to start charging again.