Airline Hilariously Misspells Its Own Name On the Side of a Plane

Passengers awaiting takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport noticed a pretty big typo on the side of one of Cathay Pacific’s new planes on Tuesday.

The white aircraft was supposed to display the Hong-Kong-based airline’s name, but instead read “Cathay Paciic” on the side. After learning of the misspelling through a Facebook discussion board associated with the airport, Cathay Pacific, one of the world’s largest airlines, took to Twitter to apologize for the mishap, writing, “Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!”

BBC reports that the airline said it was a “genuine mistake,” but an engineer for Haeco, the airline’s sister company, told the South China Morning Post that “the spacing is too on-point for a mishap.”

“We have stencils,” she said. “There should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake, I think.”

RELATED: San Francisco Taxi Drivers Have Been Using an Airport Parking Lot as a Bathroom

According to the publication, mistake or not, it will likely cost thousands of dollars to fix.

RELATED: America’s Got Talent Winner Puts Airline on Blast for Losing his Luggage Three Times: ‘Really Hacked Off’

Twitter users took the opportunity to make light of the situation, with one user responding to Cathay Pacific’s tweet saying that “no f’s were given that day” while another made a meme to suggest Cathay Pacific’s new slogan.