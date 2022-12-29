Whoa! These Air Purifiers Are Up to 68% Off at Target, and Shoppers Think They're Game-Changers for Allergies

Some have dual functions like a vacuum, cooling fan, and night light

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on December 29, 2022 12:00 AM

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Photo: Target

With chilly temperatures keeping you indoors for the foreseeable future, having clean, quality air inside your home is essential. If you've been noticing a stuffy nose or cough — that isn't from a winter-related illness — an air purifier can help eliminate irritants causing these symptoms and boost your air quality from the bedroom to the basement. And right now, you can score deals up to 68 percent off of air purifiers at Target.

To decide on the right air purifier for your home or office, you'll first need to determine the square footage of the space. Target has deals on mini air purifiers like the Costway Mini Ionic HEPA Air Purifier, which is just 7.5 inches by 5 inches, or options for larger areas like the Costway Ozone Free Air Purifier, which can reach up to 1,200 square feet and comes with a smart panel with a built-in timer.

Best Air Purifier Sales at Target

For smaller spaces, consider a mini or portable air purifier that fits on top of desks or tables. Right now, you can save big on the Costway Two-Piece Mini Ionic Air Purifier, which is 68 percent off and comes with two purifiers to target separate spaces. It offers two adjustable speeds — including a quiet whisper mode — and one shopper noted it is "perfect for traveling."

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Target

Buy It! Costway Two-Piece Mini Ionic Air Purifier, $49.99 (orig. $153.99); target.com

Another highly rated, compact air purifier is the Mooka 3-in-1 Air Purifier. It contains a three-step filtration system, quiet mode setting, and a built-in night light ideal for kids' rooms. One shopper, who shared that they suffer from allergies to dust and pollen, "noticed a reduction" in the amount of coughing they now experience during the day. A separate shopper said that they saw "a difference in [litter box] odor since using" it.

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Target

Buy It! Mooka 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); target.com

For a dual-benefit air purifier, the Miko Air Purifier with Essential Oil Diffuser removes 99.7 percent of allergens including dust, mold, and hair for up to 400 square feet, and includes a built-in essential oil amplifier. It also has a built-in timer so you can control how long it runs. One shopper with asthma shared that since using it, their "asthma attacks are few and far between now," and that they've noticed "clean, crisp air." Another dual-benefit air purifier is the EyeVac Air two-in-one, which boasts an air purifier and touchless vacuum in one design.

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Target

Buy It! Miko HEPA Air Purifier with Essential Oil Diffuser, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); target.com

If you're looking for an air purifier that can take on a larger space, the Shark Air Purifier Max reaches up to 1,200 square feet. It features Clean Sense IQ technology to detect and monitor air quality, and automatically adjusts to capture allergens including dust mites, dander, pollen, and odors. It also provides a real-time reading of the air quality. One shopper called it a "game-changer" for their allergies, and said that it "helped [their] stuffy nose at night."

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Target

Buy It! Shark Air Purifier Max, $269.99 (orig. $329.99); target.com

A number of other air purifiers that reach a variety of room sizes are on sale too, like the Medify Air MA-22 Air Purifier, which can clean the air of up to 660 square feet in an hour and is a "necessity for sick season," according to one shopper. Or, grab the Dyson Cool Tower Air Purifier which is a combined cooling fan and purifier. It offers a streamlined design and "easy cleaning," according to one shopper.

Keep scrolling for more top air purifier deals at Target, and be sure to add them to your virtual cart before the sale ends.

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Target

Buy It! Oransi Finn HEPA UV Air Purifier, $99.99 (orig. $279.99); target.com

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Target

Buy It! Medify Air MA-22 Air Purifier, $101.14 (orig. $118.99); target.com

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Target

Buy It! Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier, $299 (orig. $399.99); target.com

Target Air Purifiers Sale
Target

Buy It! EyeVac Air 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Touchless Canister Vacuum, $199 (orig. $266.99); target.com

