This Germ-Eliminating Air Purifier Is Selling Out Everywhere, but You Can Still Shop It Here

The start of spring seems to have everyone rushing to buy an air purifier. Whether you have allergies or not, air purifiers are a great addition to any household since they can help keep indoor air fresh and remove odors. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, you’ll want to act fast since many air purifiers from popular brands are starting to sell out at major retailers. But don’t fret — we found nine air purifiers you can still shop from Bed Bath and Beyond right now.

Bed Bath and Beyond still has a Germ Guardian air purifier in stock, which has been a popular choice amongst online shoppers and PEOPLE readers alike thanks to its germ-eliminating capabilities. The air purifier features both a HEPA filter (which stands for high-efficiency particulate air) and a UV-C light that “helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, [and] rhinovirus,” according to the brand.

Buy It! Germ Guardian 3-in-1 HEPA Tower with UV-C Air Purifier, $159.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Not to mention, Bed Bath and Beyond has Dyson air purifiers available — and on sale. You can snag one for up to $100 off right now during the retailer’s spring sale. Shoppers often turn to Dyson air purifiers since they double as fans (and some as heaters), and are considered “the very best.”

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool Me Air Purifier, $279.99 (orig. $349.99); bedbathandbeyond.com; Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

If you’re looking for something small (and affordable), Therapure has two compact air purifiers that’ll cost you under $60. The Therapure Mini Air Purifier with UV-C is filterless and perfect for bathrooms, kitchen counters, and closets.

Buy It! Therapure Mini Air Purifier with UV-C, $49.99; bedbathandbeyond.com; Therapure 360 HEPA Compact Air Purifier, $54.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Make sure you shop your favorite choice now before it’s gone for good.

Air purifiers are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as an effective method to prevent the novel coronavirus. The best practices to protect yourself against the illness according to CDC guidelines can be found here.