Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Air Purifiers That Can Remove Harmful Allergens from Your Home

It’s officially spring, which means allergy season has arrived, too. If you’re prone to seasonal allergies, you’ve probably heard that an air purifier can help ease your symptoms by removing airborne particles like pollen, dust, and mold spores. If you don’t own an air purifier yet or you’re in the market for a new one, now’s the best time to make the investment thanks to this huge sale on Amazon.

Here are eight air purifiers you can snag at a discount right now:

Along with discounted air purifiers from popular brands like Dyson and Honeywell, Amazon’s number one best-selling air purifier from Guardian Technologies is also on sale. The Germ Guardian HEPA Filter Air Purifier has over 7,000 perfect five-star reviews from shoppers who say it’s “life-changing” and a “godsend” for long-time allergy sufferers.

Buy It! Germ Guardian HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $96.49 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com; Germ Guardian Air Purifier HEPA Filter for Large Rooms, $151.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Germ Guardian’s device features a HEPA filter (which stands for high-efficiency particulate air) that reduces up to 99.97 percent of harmful allergens like dust, pollen, and mold spores, plus a UV-C light that “helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, [and] rhinovirus,” according to the brand.

And if you’re on a budget, you can shop air purifiers under $70, too. The Partu HEPA Air Purifier is only $53 after you apply a coupon at checkout. The small-but-mighty purifier is currently the fifth best-selling HEPA filter option on the site thanks to its convenient size and effective results. Plus, it features an optional sponge which you can apply essential oils to if you want fragrant air.

Buy It! Partu HEPA Filter Air Purifier with Fragrance Sponge, $53.19 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com; hOmeLabs Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and Night Light, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

We’re not sure how long these deals will last, so if you think you’d benefit from having an air purifier in your home, we recommend adding any of these options to your cart ASAP.

Air purifiers are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as an effective method to prevent the novel coronavirus. The best practices to protect yourself against the illness according to CDC guidelines can be found here.