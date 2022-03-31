Shop

These 8 Air Purifiers Help Relieve Allergies, According to Shoppers — and They're All on Sale at Amazon

Including options from Levoit, Honeywell, and Blueair
By Lindsey Greenfeld March 31, 2022 04:00 AM
Spring is officially here, which means that allergy season is also about to be in full bloom. Whether you want cleaner air around your desk, in your bedroom, or anywhere else throughout your home or office, these customer-loved air purifiers are here to help — and they're all on sale at Amazon.

Best Air Purifier Sales at Amazon

Right now, you can save the most on the Toppin HEPA Air Purifier, which is over 30 percent off thanks to a double discount. It comes with a built-in nightlight and can dispense essential oils through its fragrance disk, so it's great for a relaxing pre-bedtime routine that will lull you to sleep. Plus, it's compact enough to easily fit on a nightstand or dresser, but its three powerful fan speeds can capture 95 percent of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. A lot of shoppers with allergies said the air purifier helped them breathe better, with one reviewer writing that it "made a difference in one night."

Buy It! Toppin HEPA Air Purifier, $47.48 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Looking to clear out a large open space like a living room? Then consider this extra-large version from Honeywell. It's nearly $70 off and has racked up more than 12,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who were surprised by how much dirt and particles it picks up. One customer said the machine was strong enough to work on their entire first floor and added that they "can't live without" it because they "have been having less of an allergy issue." And while they noted that this model can be a little loud on the highest setting, they've gotten used to it.

There are a handful of more affordable options on sale, too, like this popular Levoit air purifier or this best-selling portable one from Aroeve — both of which are less than $60 when you apply an on-site coupon before checking out. Each one has a HEPA filter (that should be replaced every couple of months), features multiple fan speeds, and can filter out any particles that are around 0.3 microns.

Below, see more of the top air purifier deals that are available on Amazon. But hurry, because seasonal discounts this good won't last forever.

Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier

$181.78 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Blueair Pure 411 Auto Small Room Air Purifier

$119.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier

$56.04 with coupon (orig. $75.99); amazon.com
Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier

$41.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter

$136.32 with coupon (orig. $199); amazon.com
Levoit Vista 200 HEPA Air Purifier

$69.96 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier

$79.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

