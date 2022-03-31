These 8 Air Purifiers Help Relieve Allergies, According to Shoppers — and They're All on Sale at Amazon

Looking to clear out a large open space like a living room? Then consider this extra-large version from Honeywell. It's nearly $70 off and has racked up more than 12,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who were surprised by how much dirt and particles it picks up. One customer said the machine was strong enough to work on their entire first floor and added that they "can't live without" it because they "have been having less of an allergy issue." And while they noted that this model can be a little loud on the highest setting, they've gotten used to it.