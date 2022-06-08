Amazon Has Tons of Air Conditioners on Sale Right Now — Prices Start at Just $140

No window? No problem. Not only is the Evaporative Air Cooler the most budget-friendly unit on our list, it's also windowless, which means it can be used practically anywhere in your home. This all-in-one machine has three fan speeds and uses water and ice boxes to produce cool air while humidifying the space. It's super easy to maneuver from one place to another and has a remote control so you can change the settings without getting up. Make sure to apply Amazon's $30-off coupon before adding it to your cart.