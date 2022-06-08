Amazon Has Tons of Air Conditioners on Sale Right Now — Prices Start at Just $140
Don't get us wrong, we're super stoked for summer, but extreme temperatures can be a bit much — especially when you add humidity to the mix. Consider this your reminder to invest in some type of air conditioner before your home feels like a sauna.
Window air conditioners and portable air conditioners are the way to go if you don't want to spend thousands of dollars installing central air, which isn't always an option anyway. It seems Amazon has practically read our minds and marked down tons of AC units that arrive in as little as two days with prices starting at just $140. Keep reading to see our list that includes both window and portable stand-alone air conditioners that shoppers say work quickly to cool down any room.
Air Conditioners on Sale
- Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, $162.96 (orig. $179)
- Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner, $162.95 (orig. $179)
- GE Mechanical Air Conditioner for Window, $166.56 (orig. $189)
- Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $339.99 (orig. $419.99)
- Evaporative Air Cooler Windowless Portable Air Conditioner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99)
- GE Profile ClearView Window Air Conditioner, $475 (orig. $629)
Unlike most window air conditioners, the Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner has a hose and window adapter, but the actual unit sits inside your home to ensure all the cool air goes directly into the room. This compact unit doesn't take up a ton of space and can also act as a fan and dehumidifier that's ideal for rooms up to 150 square feet. Plus, it's $80 off right now and backed by more than 23,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer who's had the portable AC for two years described it as a "quiet [and] efficient air conditioner" and said they are buying another.
No window? No problem. Not only is the Evaporative Air Cooler the most budget-friendly unit on our list, it's also windowless, which means it can be used practically anywhere in your home. This all-in-one machine has three fan speeds and uses water and ice boxes to produce cool air while humidifying the space. It's super easy to maneuver from one place to another and has a remote control so you can change the settings without getting up. Make sure to apply Amazon's $30-off coupon before adding it to your cart.
If you're searching for a traditional window AC unit for your home, then keep scrolling because we found four that are up to $154 off. These window air conditioners have thousands of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who say the devices can cool down a room in minutes.
Do yourself a favor and grab one of these air conditioners to prepare for the summer heat before it's unbearable and while they're still on sale.
