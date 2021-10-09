This Portable Space Heater Gives 'Instant Heat in Under 60 Seconds' — and It's Less Than $30 at Amazon
With fall weather in full swing around much of the country, the air conditioners have finally been turned off to be replaced by big blasts of heat. But if you're still finding yourself a bit cold — even when wrapped in a cozy sweater — it's worth propping a portable heater by your desk while you type and next to the bed while you sleep.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Aikoper Space Heater — and you can save an extra 20 percent off right now thanks to the included coupon. The heater boasts 1,500 watts of power and is incredibly easy to use: just select one of three heat settings (low, medium, and high), and it'll heat up in as fast as three seconds to keep you plenty warm. It's also outfitted with a fan setting and an adjustable thermostat, allowing you to control exactly how hot you want the machine to be.
The space-saving appliance is small enough that it won't take up too much space, but large enough that you'll be able to feel the heat from a few feet away. It comes with an ergonomic built-in handle, so you can easily move it from room to room. Not only is it a great method to lower the electricity bill, but it's also a low-cost way to stay warm in the home office or during a winter camping trip.
Buy It! Aikoper Space Heater, $27.19 with coupon (orig. $33.99); amazon.com
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with many noting that it's so powerful that "as soon as you turn it on this thing will spit dragon fire." Others say it gives you "instant heat in under 60 seconds."
"My wife and I use it in rooms that are 200 square feet… and immediately you feel a difference," one five-star reviewer shares. "In our on-suite we have a large walk-in closet and master bath. We open the door to both and turn this on and in about five to seven minutes all three spaces are nicely heated." They add, "This thing will take one room from 70 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of five minutes!"
"I bought this heater to use in my office during the winter," another user says. "Before I took it to work, we used it on a recent camping trip and it worked great to take the chill out of a one-room, unheated cabin. We liked that it didn't keep turning on and off during the night like our other heater did; that was annoying. I am very happy with this purchase and I am glad to know that when the winter winds blow off of Lake Erie I won't be freezing!"
Whether you need a space heater to keep in the office or just want to stay warm while you sleep, shop the Aikoper Space Heater for just $27 at Amazon while this deal lasts.
