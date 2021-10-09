This Portable Space Heater Gives 'Instant Heat in Under 60 Seconds' — and It's Less Than $30 at Amazon

"I bought this heater to use in my office during the winter," another user says. "Before I took it to work, we used it on a recent camping trip and it worked great to take the chill out of a one-room, unheated cabin. We liked that it didn't keep turning on and off during the night like our other heater did; that was annoying. I am very happy with this purchase and I am glad to know that when the winter winds blow off of Lake Erie I won't be freezing!"