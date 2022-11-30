Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Warms a Room in 'Less Than 10 Minutes,' and It's Still on Sale This Week

Well, it's hard to ignore it any longer: It's cold outside. And while you could certainly cozy up under a blanket and call it a day, you might as well invest in a space heater that's destined to keep you warm all winter long.

Look to the Aikoper Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The top-rated device is designed with an adjustable thermostat and three modes (low, medium, and high). It's an excellent space heater to use if you're looking to cut back on your electric bills since the energy-efficient device heats up quickly and stays that way for long stretches of time. And thanks to its compact and small size, the device is perfect for planting in just about any room, including the office, living room, bedroom, or bathroom.

The space heater doesn't make a lot of noise, so it won't disturb you while you're sleeping or trying to watch TV. It's even outfitted with a fleet of safety precautions, so you can rest easy while it's working. For instance, it's designed so it won't tip over or accidentally overheat. Plus, since it's portable, it can be carried from room to room with ease.

Buy It! Aikoper Space Heater, $23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, noting that it warms up a room in "less than 10 minutes" and is "powerful." One user said, "In maybe an hour and a half to two hours, it raised the temp in the office from 37 to 70," while another added: "At night it is so cold, but this little heater has been better than the two big heaters I have in here."

Another five-star reviewer enthused that the device "heats up fast and puts out a lot of heat." They explained: "I use it at my desk to warm my feet and legs, and for this, it works great." They finished off by saying, "Overall a great portable space heater for a good price."

Head to Amazon to get the Aikoper Space Heater while it's on sale.

