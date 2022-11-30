Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Warms a Room in 'Less Than 10 Minutes,' and It's Still on Sale This Week It has nearly 10,000 perfect ratings By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 30, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Well, it's hard to ignore it any longer: It's cold outside. And while you could certainly cozy up under a blanket and call it a day, you might as well invest in a space heater that's destined to keep you warm all winter long. Look to the Aikoper Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The top-rated device is designed with an adjustable thermostat and three modes (low, medium, and high). It's an excellent space heater to use if you're looking to cut back on your electric bills since the energy-efficient device heats up quickly and stays that way for long stretches of time. And thanks to its compact and small size, the device is perfect for planting in just about any room, including the office, living room, bedroom, or bathroom. The space heater doesn't make a lot of noise, so it won't disturb you while you're sleeping or trying to watch TV. It's even outfitted with a fleet of safety precautions, so you can rest easy while it's working. For instance, it's designed so it won't tip over or accidentally overheat. Plus, since it's portable, it can be carried from room to room with ease. Amazon Buy It! Aikoper Space Heater, $23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, noting that it warms up a room in "less than 10 minutes" and is "powerful." One user said, "In maybe an hour and a half to two hours, it raised the temp in the office from 37 to 70," while another added: "At night it is so cold, but this little heater has been better than the two big heaters I have in here." Another five-star reviewer enthused that the device "heats up fast and puts out a lot of heat." They explained: "I use it at my desk to warm my feet and legs, and for this, it works great." They finished off by saying, "Overall a great portable space heater for a good price." Head to Amazon to get the Aikoper Space Heater while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Candle 'Smells Exactly Like Christmas Cookies' — and It's Still on Sale Cyber Week Isn't Over! This Vacuum-Mop Combo That's the 'Best' of Its Kind Is Still $125 Off at Amazon