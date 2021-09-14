Amazon Dropped the Price of Its Best-Selling Desk Lamp That Doubles as a Wireless Phone Charger

"This is a great lamp and wireless charger," one customer wrote. "I was nervous that the wireless charger would have a very low energy output and charge my phone very slowly, but that's not the case. It charges my phone at a regular pace. The lamp, of course, is plenty bright and I love the range of lighting types. One use I've gotten out of this that was unexpected is lighting for Zoom calls! I have been contemplating getting a Ring Light for virtual meetings, but this lamp does the trick."