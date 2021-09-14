Amazon Dropped the Price of Its Best-Selling Desk Lamp That Doubles as a Wireless Phone Charger
These days, decor can do so much more than give your home a personal touch. Between rustic coffee tables with hidden storage and contemporary bed frames with USB ports, there are a whole host of home items designed with convenience in mind, too. Another such product that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by is this sleek desk lamp that doubles as a wireless phone charger.
Complete with five color modes and five brightness levels, the Afrog Multifunctional Desk Lamp, which is currently on sale, has customizable lighting options for every need. And while the touch control lamp is plugged in, you can simply place your phone on the wireless charging base to charge it. If your phone doesn't have wireless charging capability, the lamp has a USB port that you can use instead. Either way, you can conveniently power up your phone while lighting up your space.
The desk lamp isn't just great for desks. It's also ideal for illuminating nightstands. Along with letting you keep your phone close while charging it, the lamp also has a timer that you can set for 30 or 60 minutes — so you can drift off to sleep without worrying about shutting it off.
Buy It! Afrog Multifunctional Desk Lamp, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
The best-selling desk lamp on Amazon is so popular that it's picked up more than 7,400 perfect ratings. Shoppers love that its slim design doesn't take up a lot of space. They also rave about the lamp's adjustable brightness that makes the lighting "easy on the eyes."
"This is a great lamp and wireless charger," one customer wrote. "I was nervous that the wireless charger would have a very low energy output and charge my phone very slowly, but that's not the case. It charges my phone at a regular pace. The lamp, of course, is plenty bright and I love the range of lighting types. One use I've gotten out of this that was unexpected is lighting for Zoom calls! I have been contemplating getting a Ring Light for virtual meetings, but this lamp does the trick."
Now's the best time to snag the desk lamp as it's currently on sale for $25. So head to Amazon and shop the Afrog Multifunctional Desk Lamp before the deal ends.
