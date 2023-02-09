Amazon Shoppers Swear This Air Purifier 'Does a Great Job' Reducing Dust — and It's on Sale

If you've been sneezing and coughing recently — and are just plain tired of it — here's a recommendation: Invest in an air purifier. These handy devices help trap allergens like dust and pet dander, making it easier to breathe indoors.

Not sure where to start? Try the Afloia Air Purifier, which currently has double discounts at Amazon. This air purifier is equipped with a true HEPA H13 filter that can filter particles as small as 0.03 microns, removing up to 99.99 percent of pet dander, dust, pollen, smoke, odors, and even mold. The device can be controlled directly from the app, and it's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can simply use the sound of your voice to turn it on and off.

This air purifier has three fan speeds and a timer to choose from, as well as seven night light colors. Thanks to its compact size you can place it just about anywhere, whether you want it directly on your nightstand or simply perched on your office desk.

Buy It! Afloia Air Purifier, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with users noting that it's "quiet" and "easy to use." One reviewer said, "The air quality in our home improved very quickly," while another said it "does a great job in reducing dust on household items," plus added that the "air smells cleaner."

A third user explained that they hadn't ever thought about getting an air purifier before, but since they have four dogs and a cat, they "figured this would be a great test for this air purifier." They added: "I initially didn't think it was doing much, but after a few nights running overnight while we slept, I started to notice less of a dog smell in the bedroom."

