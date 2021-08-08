Forget the Vinegar: This $6 Dishwasher Cleaner Delivers Results 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
You know how everything you regularly use needs cleaning? Well, that rule of thumb goes for your dishwasher too. Sure, it cleans your dishes, but after months (years?) of use, it can create buildup inside that hinders your dishwasher's performance and it won't clean as well as it should. Yikes. That's where the Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets come in, delivering results "nothing short of a miracle" and it's just $6.
Here's the thing: Hard water and detergents can actually cause limescale and mineral buildup inside your dishwasher, creating a layer on the interior walls as well as the cleaning filter. It's probably why you've noticed glassware coming back cloudy, dishes with stuck-on food, and possibly even an ungodly odor that just won't quit. And that's after running the dishwasher.
Buy It! Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets, $5.98; amazon.com
You're not the only one with the problem. Thousands of Amazon shoppers were in the same boat until they found the Affresh dishwasher cleaner that they say "brought our dishwasher to life." It's why over 30,500 people can't live without it now, giving the cleaner a perfect five-star rating, which earned it the number one spot on Amazon's best-seller list.
The big question: Is it better than the DIY vinegar cleaning hack? Amazon reviewers/previous vinegar users confirm that their dishwashers are "noticeably cleaner" after using Affresh. And the "life-changing product" takes care of the perfumey smell, too.
"I have been using vinegar to deep clean for years," writes an Amazon shopper. "It's very good to get the mineral deposits. But I started getting a greasy smell that the vinegar wasn't getting rid of. I tried Affresh and it worked great!...There is not a heavy, perfume scent at all. Just clean. No more greasy smell!"
The dishwasher cleaner comes in the form of a tablet that can clean any model you have at home. All you have to do is put a tablet in the dishwasher as it cleans the dishes by placing it in the bottom of the appliance. However, if you need to double down on the cleaning, add one tablet to the detergent tray and another at the bottom of the dishwasher. Reviewers say the appearance "noticeably improved" after just one use. Use monthly for best results.
"Every time I did a load of dishes, they came out dirtier than when I put them in," writes another reviewer and self-proclaimed "neat freak." "I cleaned the filter several times and this kept happening. ...I ran two tablets at once and my dishes came out SPOTLESS! My glasses are cleaner than they have been in a while."
To keep your dishwashing machine in tip-top shape, use the Affresh dishwasher cleaner that's just $6 on Amazon.
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- Forget the Vinegar: This $6 Dishwasher Cleaner Delivers Results 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
- Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Teeming with Furniture Deals — Including Bar Stools for $197 Less
- You'll Feel 'So Put Together' While Wearing This $37 Polka Dot Top and Maxi Skirt Set
- Last Chance! There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Epic Anniversary Sale