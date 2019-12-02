21 Affordable Hostess Gifts That Will Get You Invited Back, Chosen by PEOPLE Editors

Unique presents — starting at $6 — your generous host will actually want to receive this year
By Hannah Chubb and Mackenzie Schmidt
December 02, 2019 08:30 AM

Threshold Advent Candle

Target

A clever update on the traditional Advent calendar, this vanilla-scented pillar candle will keep your host’s home smelling sweet until Santa comes. 

Buy It! $10; target.com

Joanna Buchanan Bright Gem Cocktail Picks

Joanna Buchanan

Your host worked hard to create all those perfect apps. Help them dress them up in holiday style with these gem-stone-topped picks. 

Buy It! $64 for 6, joannabuchanan.com

Otherland Gilded Holiday Candle Collection

Otherland

For the über-chic host, this seasonal three-pack of candles is both practical and luxe. Fragrances include Black Velvet, Fallen Fir and Old Fashioned.

Buy It! $89 for 3; otherland.com

Raspberry Wine Fizzers

Target

Cheers! Drop one of these in a glass of vino (or seltzer for the kiddos) and you’ll have berry-flavored bubbly in a snap. 

Buy It! $6 for 6; target.com

Salts of the World Collection

Salt Works

Your host can’t be salty if you come bearing this gift! The six-pack of seasonings includes gourmet salt from Hawaii, France, Mexico, the Himalayas, the Antarctic and more.

Buy It! $30 for 6-pack; bedbathandbeyond.com

Draper James x Coterie Paper Straws

Pair these adorable (and eco-friendly) straws with a favorite cocktail recipe and a bottle of the main ingredient for a gift that also takes bartending duties off your host’s to-do list. 

Buy It! $6 for 25, draperjames.com

UGG Sherpa-Wrapped Candle 

Bed Bath and Beyond

This has cozy slipper vibes in cute candle form! Plus, it’s candied cookie-scented and has a 70 hour burn time. 

Buy It! $25; bedbathandbeyond.com

Peppermint Soaking Salt

Self-care seems like a distant dream during the bustling holiday season. Remind your host to make a little ‘me time’ with these peppermint bath salts. Bonus: Each gift gives back! This product is made by at-risk young mothers in the U.S. 

Buy It! $18, thelittlemarket.com

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Cookie Plate & Milk Set

Target

The perfect mug and plate set for Santa’s milk and cookies… or your host. (We won’t tell.) Bonus points if they’re a Fixer Upper fan — it’s part of Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia line! 

Buy It! $20; target.com

Weezie Makeup Towels

Here’s a gift your host will use everyday (and be thankful for whenever guests stay). The dark navy color means no more ruining hand towels with eye makeup, and the cute eyelash design will elevate your towel rack.

Buy It! $40 for 2 weezietowels.com

Plant-Based Incense Sticks

Package Free

Have a host who likes to keep their home stocked with only all-natural, eco-friendly products? These are made from bamboo and natural plant resins. Not only do they smell great (available in five different scents), they also burn clean, with no charcoal or perfume.

Buy It! $12 for 20-pack; packagefreeshop.com

Christmas Tree Spatula

The most festive (and affordable!) thing you can bring to a cookie baking party is hands-down this adorable tree-bedecked spatula.

Buy It! $10, riflepaperco.com 

Wisconsin Cheese Gift Baskets 

Wisconsin Cheese

Nothing says “I appreciate you” quite like a basket full of cheese — it’s a fact. This particular package of Wisconsin’s finest will earn you the title of best guest ever. 

Buy It! From $50; wisconsincheese.com

Set of Scourer Sponges

Lend a hand and some style at your next holiday dinner. Gift your host these cool, metallic sponges from the trendy Danish brand, then offer to help with the dishes! 

Buy it! $10 for 5, us.hay.com

Chinese Ceramic Paper Dinner Plates

These ornate paper plates look like fine china, but are secretly super functional for a kid-filled — or even an outdoor — fete. 

Buy It! $6 for 8 dinner plates, homie.nyc

Therapedic Weighted Blanket

After of a long day of holiday hosting, lying down is the best feeling in the world. This weighted blanket — made with a cooling, bamboo-rayon fabric blend — will have your host feeling relaxed in no time (and ready to do it all again the next day).

Buy It! From $120; bedbathandbeyond.com

Mary's Nutritionals CBD Bath Bomb

Mary's Nutritionals

With all the cooking, wrapping and entertaining that comes with the holidays, a long, hot soak in the tub is a welcome respite. This CBD-infused bath bomb is designed to kick your comfort up a notch, as CBD is said to provide skin-nourishing benefits as well as relax muscles. Want to know more about the ingredients and their effects? Here’s everything you need to know.

Buy It! $15; marysnutritionals.com

Martha Stewart Wine Co. European Trio 

Martha Stewart Wine

Wine may be a cliché hostess gift, but when it’s three bottles carefully selected by lifestyle queen Martha Stewart, you can make an exception. This gifting trio includes a bottle of white from Spain, rosé from France and red from Italy. 

Buy It! $43 for 3 bottles; marthastewartwine.com

Madewell x Hedley & Bennet Chambray Apron

Two favorite denizens of chilled out American style teamed up to create this timeless chambray style — inspired by professional chefs, and perfect for home ones too.

Buy It! $79, hedleyandbennet.com

Homesick Mistletoe Candle

A few stylish steps up from that Christmas Tree in a Can, this hand-poured holiday candle has seasonally appropriate notes of holly berry, Siberian fir, cedar and yes, Mistletoe. 

Buy It! $30; homesick.com

Cambridge Silversmiths Wine Opener

Upgrade that tired bottle opener your friend has had since college with this marlble and rose gold-accented beauty that will class up any countertop. 

Buy It! $100, tjmaxx.com 

