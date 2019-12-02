Threshold Advent Candle
A clever update on the traditional Advent calendar, this vanilla-scented pillar candle will keep your host’s home smelling sweet until Santa comes.
Buy It! $10; target.com
Joanna Buchanan Bright Gem Cocktail Picks
Your host worked hard to create all those perfect apps. Help them dress them up in holiday style with these gem-stone-topped picks.
Buy It! $64 for 6, joannabuchanan.com
Otherland Gilded Holiday Candle Collection
For the über-chic host, this seasonal three-pack of candles is both practical and luxe. Fragrances include Black Velvet, Fallen Fir and Old Fashioned.
Buy It! $89 for 3; otherland.com
Raspberry Wine Fizzers
Cheers! Drop one of these in a glass of vino (or seltzer for the kiddos) and you’ll have berry-flavored bubbly in a snap.
Buy It! $6 for 6; target.com
Salts of the World Collection
Your host can’t be salty if you come bearing this gift! The six-pack of seasonings includes gourmet salt from Hawaii, France, Mexico, the Himalayas, the Antarctic and more.
Buy It! $30 for 6-pack; bedbathandbeyond.com
Draper James x Coterie Paper Straws
Pair these adorable (and eco-friendly) straws with a favorite cocktail recipe and a bottle of the main ingredient for a gift that also takes bartending duties off your host’s to-do list.
Buy It! $6 for 25, draperjames.com
UGG Sherpa-Wrapped Candle
This has cozy slipper vibes in cute candle form! Plus, it’s candied cookie-scented and has a 70 hour burn time.
Buy It! $25; bedbathandbeyond.com
Peppermint Soaking Salt
Self-care seems like a distant dream during the bustling holiday season. Remind your host to make a little ‘me time’ with these peppermint bath salts. Bonus: Each gift gives back! This product is made by at-risk young mothers in the U.S.
Buy It! $18, thelittlemarket.com
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Cookie Plate & Milk Set
The perfect mug and plate set for Santa’s milk and cookies… or your host. (We won’t tell.) Bonus points if they’re a Fixer Upper fan — it’s part of Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia line!
Buy It! $20; target.com
Weezie Makeup Towels
Here’s a gift your host will use everyday (and be thankful for whenever guests stay). The dark navy color means no more ruining hand towels with eye makeup, and the cute eyelash design will elevate your towel rack.
Buy It! $40 for 2 weezietowels.com
Plant-Based Incense Sticks
Have a host who likes to keep their home stocked with only all-natural, eco-friendly products? These are made from bamboo and natural plant resins. Not only do they smell great (available in five different scents), they also burn clean, with no charcoal or perfume.
Buy It! $12 for 20-pack; packagefreeshop.com
Christmas Tree Spatula
The most festive (and affordable!) thing you can bring to a cookie baking party is hands-down this adorable tree-bedecked spatula.
Buy It! $10, riflepaperco.com
Wisconsin Cheese Gift Baskets
Nothing says “I appreciate you” quite like a basket full of cheese — it’s a fact. This particular package of Wisconsin’s finest will earn you the title of best guest ever.
Buy It! From $50; wisconsincheese.com
Set of Scourer Sponges
Lend a hand and some style at your next holiday dinner. Gift your host these cool, metallic sponges from the trendy Danish brand, then offer to help with the dishes!
Buy it! $10 for 5, us.hay.com
Chinese Ceramic Paper Dinner Plates
These ornate paper plates look like fine china, but are secretly super functional for a kid-filled — or even an outdoor — fete.
Buy It! $6 for 8 dinner plates, homie.nyc
Therapedic Weighted Blanket
After of a long day of holiday hosting, lying down is the best feeling in the world. This weighted blanket — made with a cooling, bamboo-rayon fabric blend — will have your host feeling relaxed in no time (and ready to do it all again the next day).
Buy It! From $120; bedbathandbeyond.com
Mary's Nutritionals CBD Bath Bomb
With all the cooking, wrapping and entertaining that comes with the holidays, a long, hot soak in the tub is a welcome respite. This CBD-infused bath bomb is designed to kick your comfort up a notch, as CBD is said to provide skin-nourishing benefits as well as relax muscles. Want to know more about the ingredients and their effects? Here’s everything you need to know.
Buy It! $15; marysnutritionals.com
Martha Stewart Wine Co. European Trio
Wine may be a cliché hostess gift, but when it’s three bottles carefully selected by lifestyle queen Martha Stewart, you can make an exception. This gifting trio includes a bottle of white from Spain, rosé from France and red from Italy.
Buy It! $43 for 3 bottles; marthastewartwine.com
Madewell x Hedley & Bennet Chambray Apron
Two favorite denizens of chilled out American style teamed up to create this timeless chambray style — inspired by professional chefs, and perfect for home ones too.
Buy It! $79, hedleyandbennet.com
Homesick Mistletoe Candle
A few stylish steps up from that Christmas Tree in a Can, this hand-poured holiday candle has seasonally appropriate notes of holly berry, Siberian fir, cedar and yes, Mistletoe.
Buy It! $30; homesick.com
Cambridge Silversmiths Wine Opener
Upgrade that tired bottle opener your friend has had since college with this marlble and rose gold-accented beauty that will class up any countertop.
Buy It! $100, tjmaxx.com