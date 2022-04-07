These $30-and-Under Easter Decorations Can Arrive as Soon as Tomorrow
Whether it's easy to believe or not, Easter is coming up in mere days, which means now's your chance to do some last-minute decorating.
Not sure where to start? Amazon has an abundance of Easter decorations that cost $30 or less, so you don't have to spend a fortune on things you'll use only seasonally. For "add to cart" inspiration, we've curated a list of items that are perfect for the holiday — think soft pastels, floral prints, and of course, Easter bunnies.
- Lvydec 18-Inch Easter Egg Wreath, $29.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Gdcjjiax Funny Welcome Mat, $29.99
- Jetec 2-Piece Wood Bead Garland Tassels, $13.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Artoid Mode Buffalo Plaid Bunny Rabbit Ears Flower Easter Table Runner, $13.99
- Arkeny Happy Easter Rabbits Carrot Placemats Set of Four, $15.99
- Chenp.Hmc Colorful Ceramic Flower Vase Set of Three, $21.90 (orig. $23.90)
- Jfloru Artificial Easter Stems, $29.99
- Nramoos Easter Throw Blanket, $17.99
- Home Brilliant Throw Pillow Covers, $13.97
- Yalucky Decor Ceramic Ring Dish, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)
- KAF Home Pantry Kitchen Holiday Dish Towel Set of Four, $14.99
- Oyaton Rustic Spring Happy Easter Bunny Wood Sign, $15.99
- Juvale Foam Easter Eggs Pack of 50, $14.99
A simple way to decorate for Easter is to put up a spring-inspired wreath and doormat: They're the first things guests see when they come to visit, after all. The pair below mixes pastel colors, flowers, Easter bunnies, and a good pun — and together, they cost just $60. For someone who wants to get into the holiday spirit with minimal effort, you're welcome.
Buy It! Lvydec 18-Inch Easter Egg Wreath, $29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Gdcjjiax Funny Welcome Mat, $29.99; amazon.com
But if you're trying to go all-out, consider hanging up these wood bead garlands with tassel detailing. They're a tasteful yet fun way to liven up a fireplace mantle, a coffee table, and the tops of cabinets. They come in a pair, and each measures roughly 5 feet.
The garlands can be ordered in several colors, but for spring and Easter, you can't go wrong with the Fresh Color set. You can pull them out for several occasions throughout the year whenever you need a little pop of color, like birthdays.
Buy It! Jetec 2-Piece Wood Bead Garland Tassels, $13.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Since most Easter celebrations include food, we couldn't resist adding table decor to our list. This buffalo plaid table runner with flowers and bunny ears can be left out past the actual holiday, and when you combine it with this set of four ″Happy Easter″ placemats, it's pretty much a given that you'll have a crowd-pleasing display. Even better, both the placemats and the table runner are machine-washable and fade-resistant.
Buy It! Artoid Mode Buffalo Plaid Bunny Rabbit Ears Flower Easter Table Runner, $13.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Arkeny Happy Easter Rabbits Carrot Placemats Set of Four, $15.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Chenp.Hmc Colorful Ceramic Flower Vase Set of Three, $21.90 (orig. $23.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Jfloru Artificial Easter Stems, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Nramoos Easter Throw Blanket, $17.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Home Brilliant Throw Pillow Covers, $13.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Yalucky Decor Ceramic Ring Dish, $13.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Buy It! KAF Home Pantry Kitchen Holiday Dish Towel Set of Four, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Oyaton Rustic Spring Happy Easter Bunny Wood Sign, $15.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Juvale Foam Easter Eggs Pack of 50, $14.99; amazon.com
