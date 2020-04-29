Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Want to Sleep Under the Stars Like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? Get One of These Affordable Tents

If you’re looking for ways to keep your family entertained while you’re stuck at home, just head on over to Chrissy Teigen’s social media feeds. Not only is the cookbook author posting recipes and cooking tutorials on her Instagram, but her Twitter feed is also filled with family-fun activities.

In the past few weeks, Chrissy and Co. have given themselves at-home manicures, sang karaoke, and even thrown a bunny wedding. But last night, they decided to step things up a notch and spend the night camping in their backyard.

In a series of posts to both her Twitter and Instagram Stories, the mom of two showed off multiple snaps of her hanging out in a tent with husband John Legend, her mom, Vilailuck, and daughter, Luna, 4. The foursome wore flashlight headbands as they spent their evening outdoors reading scary stories and showing off Luna’s adorable stuffed animal collection.

Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank to recreate their fun camping experience for yourself — all you need is a family-sized camping tent. To help you get started, we rounded up seven affordable tents that can be delivered directly to your door.

Each option outlined on the list below is not only big enough to fit multiple people at once, but they are all less than $100. But perhaps the best part? These versatile tents are also great for more adventurous camping trips once quarantining is over.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy two-person tent to spend a romantic evening under the stars with your significant other or a spacious six-person option that’s big enough to hold the entire family, there’s something on this list for everyone. Keep reading to shop them all.

Buy It! Gigatent Cooper 6-Person Tent, $70.99 (orig. $78.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Coleman Flatwoods II 6-Person Dome Tent, $89.99; target.com

Buy It! Wakeman Happy Camper 2-Person Tent With Carrying Bag, $43.99 (orig. $49.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Sierra Designs Crescent 2-Person Dome Tent, $59.99; target.com

Buy It! Wakeman Pop-Up 2-Person Tent, $62.99 (orig. $129.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Coleman Moraine Park Fast Pitch 4-Person Dome Tent, $86.99; target.com

Buy It! Gigatent Waterproof 3-Person Tent, $73.99; wayfair.com

