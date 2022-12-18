Amazon's Best-Selling Hydroponic Garden Kit Gives Shoppers 'Fresh Green All Winter,' and It's on Sale

Growing herbs in the garden is nearly impossible during the winter, but anyone can start an indoor patch and grow plants year-round, regardless of where they live. If you've had your eye on an indoor hydroponic garden — or are looking for a last-minute gift for someone with a green thumb on your list — you're in luck.

Right now, you can snag one of Amazon's best-selling indoor garden kits for up to 39 percent off. The AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic Indoor Garden is a favorite among shoppers, having racked up more than 14,000 five-star ratings. The indoor garden comes in three colors: black, sage, and white. Pricing varies by color, but with this deal, you can snag one for as little as $100.

It has enough space to grow six herbs at the same time, and it even alerts you when they need water and food. Six pods with non-GMO seeds — basil, parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint — along with plant food, are included in this starter kit, and the soil-free plants can start growing within four weeks.

Using the Aerogarden Harvest is easy: Fill the water tank, position the LED light as close to the grow deck as possible, and place the pre-seeded pods into the growing ports. Lights are on a timer, so all you have to do is turn them on once. Then there's nothing more to do except wait! It doesn't require any tools or extra materials, making it a perfect project for beginners. Plus, at 11 by 15 inches, the Harvest model won't take up too much room on your counter.

Shoppers have raved about the hydroponic garden's ease of use and how it was perfect for the harsh winter months. One five-star reviewer wrote, "The product is well thought out and functions like a charm. Germinating seeds has never been easier." Another stated there's hardly any work involved and that "while blizzards rage outside," the indoor garden gives them "fresh greens all winter."

Shared a third reviewer, who gave one to their Michigan-based mother, "She loved it so much she's already bought a second. I frequently get pictures from her of the herbs and vegetables that grow like crazy."

