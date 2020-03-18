7 Top-Rated Adult Coloring Books to Keep Yourself Entertained and Relaxed at Home

Image zoom

With the novel coronavirus now a worldwide pandemic, and experts recommending practicing social distancing, you’re likely going to be spending more time at home than ever before. And you may be wondering what to do to fill your time.

While there are tons of shows to binge watch, books to read, and games to enjoy with the family, if you’re looking for another way to relax and get creative, we recommend buying an adult coloring book. Not only are they a fun way to unplug and enjoy a little “me-time,” but they’re also great for mental health and allow you to focus on one thing at a time.

Luckily, Amazon has tons of adult coloring books available to keep you entertained. From a Disney-themed coloring book to one that’s dedicated to Kate Middleton’s iconic fashion looks, there’s a coloring book out there for just about everyone. To help you get started, we rounded up seven of our favorite options below.

And don’t forget to check out Amazon’s arts and crafts storefront to stock up on markers, colored pencils, and crayons to use with these fun coloring books. While Amazon is reporting slower delivery times, most of these items will still arrive by the end of this week — so you can get your creative juices flowing by the weekend.

Buy It! Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge Royal Fashions Coloring Book, $3.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book, $8.43; amazon.com

Buy It! Adult Coloring Book: Stress Relieving Designs, $6.40; amazon.com

Buy It! Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure and Coloring Book for Adults, $9.27; amazon.com

Buy It! Drinking Animals Coloring Book, $7.97; amazon.com

Buy It! 50 Shades Of Bullsh*t: Dark Edition: Swear Word Coloring Book, $5.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Crush and Color: Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat, $9.79; amazon.com