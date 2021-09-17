WATCH: Adrienne Bailon Shows Off New Villa-Inspired Beverly Hills Home: 'We Are Bicoastal!'

“While my house in New York is being renovated, I also have to shoot The Real again here in L.A.,” Adrienne Bailon explains of her decision to get the West Coast home

Adrienne Bailon Houghton and her husband Israel Houghton are officially bicoastal!

In the new episode of her Kin series All Things Adrienne, premiering early with PEOPLE (below), the Real co-host revealed she bought a second home in Beverly Hills just three months after she did a house tour of her New York mansion.

"I know you are so over these house tours. Like 'Where does this girl live? Why is she moving constantly?'" Bailon Houghton jokes, before she explains. "Get this, while my house in New York is being renovated, I also have to shoot The Real again here in L.A. which I'm really excited about."

The Cheetah Girls alum revealed she named the Los Angeles property "Villa Houghton Beverly Hills 90210" because it "definitely has more of a Spanish villa feel to it."

Bailon Houghton went on to reveal that she "actually locked down this house without me ever seeing it in person" after her executive assistant Lana Hawatmeh showed her the property via FaceTime. Her first time viewing the property in person was a day prior to filming the empty home tour, she reveals in the video.

The light-filled Spanish villa-inspired home has several fireplaces to make it cozy. "I have always wanted a little Beverly Hills bungalow that's filled with sunlight that had wooden floors," the talk show host says. "I really love the Adobe style walls. I don't know if that's what it's called, but it's like plastered walls that aren't perfect."

Upstairs, Bailon Houghton showed off her bedroom, which features two walk-in closets for her and her husband as well as an intimate balcony.

"I love this little patio," she gushes, "I'm super excited to possibly do some really cute string lights in here and just have like, cozy sexy romantic moments with my husband on this balcony so I'm very excited about that."

Her "favorite part" of her bedroom, she says, is her all-white bathroom because it gives her "old Hollywood vibes" and "you can see a beautiful view of our backyard."

The host's friends and family will also get the wonderful backyard views in the guest bedroom which is "soaked in sunlight."

Bailon Houghton went on to show off the sunroom which has several large windows and reveals she might turn it into a glam room.

Among other fun indoor amenities is a screening room which she painted white so that she could use a projector on the wall. "We really have always wanted a screening studio in our home — somewhere where we could all cuddle up on the sofa, watch movies and some of our favorite shows," she explains.

Outside, the actress has cozy seating that faces the pool.

Pointing to the pool, she says, "This is why we chose this house. Israel likes to say that the pool is bigger than the whole house. Like we really just got the house for the pool. It is a heated pool it goes to nine feet."

Off to the side, she has a gazebo and above it is an office space, which Bailon Houghton named the Villa Houghton Hideaway.

"I always wanted a treehouse but obviously growing up in the projects that was not a possibility," she says. "So in my mind this is like my adult little treehouse, I feel like if I just wanted to get away."

Finishing up the tour, the All Things Adrienne star says, "I can't wait for you guys to see the transformation that this house is going to have, and how we make it our second home."

"I just remember the first time walking in and falling madly in love," the singer said in a video for her All Things Adrienne at the time. "I had just gotten married in Paris and it felt very Parisian. So I'd say that the style of the house is Parisian-chic."

Bailon Houghton later moved to New York and in June, she debuted her East coast property in an episode of her Kin series, which she called her "forever home!"

The singer revealed at the time that she opted to go the classic route, selecting the traditional mansion with a grand stone facade, Parisian-style touches and a library worthy of a Disney princess.

"From the first time I ever walked in, I knew that this was my dream home. Yes, it still needs a few things done but I absolutely fell in love," Bailon Houghton said ahead of the tour.

She also called in the design team behind L.A.-based Maison Trouvailles to help make the few tweaks needed and decorate the spaces.

"I can have vision, but they are going to make my vision actually come to life. And not just that, but I'm leaning on them for their vision, because y'all know I can get a little tacky, so they're gonna keep me in line. They're gonna make sure the home is stunning," she said.

And with all the effort and investment, the star is planning to stay put for a long time. "This will be, officially, for real, for real you guys, this is my forever home," Bailon Houghton promised.