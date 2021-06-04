Adrienne Bailon Houghton Shows Off Her Stunning New 'Forever Home': 'I Absolutely Fell in Love'

"From the first time I ever walked in, I knew that this was my dream home," Bailon Houghton says in the new episode of Kin’s All Things Adrienne on YouTube

Adrienne Bailon Houghton has found her "forever home!" And it's 3,000 miles and a world apart from her former Bel Air mansion.

In the new episode of her Kin series All Things Adrienne, premiering early with PEOPLE (above), the Real co-host and former Cheetah Girls star, reveals the home she's purchased for her move to New York with husband Israel Houghton.

After touring properties that she dubbed the East Coast traditional, Tuscan villa and brick manor and asking fans for feedback, the singer reveals she's gone the classic route, selecting the traditional mansion with a grand stone facade, Parisian-style touches and a library worthy of a Disney princess.

"From the first time I ever walked in, I knew that this was my dream home. Yes, it still needs a few things done but I absolutely fell in love," Bailon Houghton says as she leads viewers on a tour of the sprawling property.

adrienne-bailon-houghton-house-new-york-facade Credit: All Things Adrienne

She also called in the design team behind L.A.-based Maison Trouvailles to help make the few tweaks needed and decorate the spaces.

"I can have vision, but they are going to make my vision actually come to life. And not just that, but I'm leaning on them for their vision, because y'all know I can get a little tacky, so they're gonna keep me in line. They're gonna make sure the home is stunning," she says.

adrienne-bailon-houghton-house-new-york-exterior Credit: All Things Adrienne

And with all the effort and investment, the star is planning to stay put for a long time. "This will be, officially, for real, for real you guys, this is my forever home," she promises.

The grand entrance makes a big impression with black-and-white marble floors and a spiral staircase. "I love that when you come in it is just absolutely breathtaking," says Bailon Houghton, noting she won't be changing a thing about the foyer.

There's a wood-paneled office with a green marble fireplace surround that she notes "reminded me of when Belle in Beauty & the Beast went into the old library." There's also a formal dining room with ornate molding and "Parisian vibes," a piano room for her musician husband that will be a showplace for the couple's awards, and a great room with soaring wood-beamed ceilings.

adrienne-bailon-houghton-house-new-york-great-room- Credit: All Things Adrienne

"This is the room that totally sold me on the house," she says of the double-height space. "I had seen it online previously and I fell in love with it so much that, fun fact, I posted it on Instagram months ago and said that it was my dream East Coast home — and now I own it!"

Some areas will see a major overhaul, including the kitchen which she notes is very similar in style to the one she had in Bel Air. "I really just want something new, so we are going to completely gut and renovate the kitchen," she says. The empty attic and massive basement will also find new purposes as a bunk room for sleepovers with her future children and their cousins and a media room where the YouTube star can film, respectively.

adrienne-bailon-houghton-house-new-york-piano-room Credit: All Things Adrienne

Bailon Houghton already has bedrooms picked out for the little ones the couple hopes to welcome. She calls out a pair of rooms connected by a jack-and-jill bath for the previous owners' sons, and a "dream bedroom for possibly a future daughter. It just felt like Eloise at the Plaza. It's my dream little girl bedroom with the best wardrobe area," she says.

There are also two main suites: One for Adrienne and Israel and another that may become an in-law suite down the line. "Long term, it also makes me feel really happy that if I needed my parents to move in with me they would have an incredible in-law suite," she says. "It makes me feel such peace knowing that I have a place for my parents for when they get older."

Some other major changes will take place in the massive main bathroom, which needs an architectural refresh and the backyard, where the star wants to make better use of the nearly two-acre property and get it ready for future gatherings. "I can totally see having parties out there that are tented for Thanksgiving, maybe renew my vows on this land," she hints.

The couple has very big plans for their very big new home, and plenty of time to make them. all reality. "I just thank God for the blessing of being able to, one, be close to my family, and two, have a beautiful home," she says.