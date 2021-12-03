All Things Adrienne presents House To Home follows The Real co-host as she decorates the sprawling space that she "literally only saw online before moving in"

Adrienne Bailon Houghton Is Making Over Her L.A. Home in New Decor Series — Get a First Look

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is flexing her home decor muscles.

The co-host of The Real is starring in the TV One series All Things Adrienne presents House To Home, with the first episode airing Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show follows Houghton as she decorates her new Los Angeles home alongside a squad of helpers. That squad includes the star's husband Israel Houghton who will share ideas; stepdaughter, Mariah Houghton, in charge of design; and Adrienne's brand manager Lana Hawatmeh, responsible for budgeting.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the trailer, above, which reveals that the family only viewed the home in pictures before buying.

"Here we are back in California in a brand new home that we literally only saw online before moving in. Well now we got to make it into our home," Adrienne says.

"I am super excited to say that this is how far we've come," she jokes over footage of empty rooms. "We can't wait to show you how we've filled the space."

adrienne bailon home series Credit: KIN

Praising his wife in the video, Israel adds, "There is nothing in the world like waking up to this woman, just dreaming and building together."

Designer pieces, antiques and bargain items will be featured on the show, which is the most recent series from entertainment company Kin to air on TV One.

"We're excited to expand our ongoing partnership with TV One by launching All Things Adrienne presents House To Home with Adrienne Bailon Houghton, one of Kin's leading talents. TV One has been an excellent partner of Kin's for many years and we're confident All Things Adrienne presents House To Home will delight viewers like our other shows on the network," said Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin.

Fans can also watch All Things Adrienne presents House To Home on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

PEOPLE previously reported Adrienne purchased the second home in Beverly Hills just three months after she did a house tour of her New York mansion.

"I know you are so over these house tours. Like 'Where does this girl live? Why is she moving constantly?'" she joked, before explaining the Beverly Hills home was purchased for work-related purposes. "Get this, while my house in New York is being renovated, I also have to shoot The Real again here in L.A. which I'm really excited about."

The home has been named "Villa Houghton Beverly Hills 90210" because it "definitely has more of a Spanish villa feel to it," she said.