Adrienne Bailon Is 'Madly in Love' with Her 'Parisian-Chic' Bel-Air Home: Take a Tour

Adrienne Bailon Houghton’s home is cheetah-licious!

The Cheetah Girls alum is opening the doors of her and her husband, songwriter Israel Houghton’s, Bel Air estate. Nicknamed “Chateau Houghton,” the couple’s wedding in France inspired the design of the sprawling property.

“I just remember the first time walking in and falling madly in love,” the singer says in the video above from her new digital series, All Things Adrienne. “I had just gotten married in Paris and it felt very Parisian. So I’d say that the style of the house is Parisian-chic.”

But with a recording studio, expansive entertaining areas (decked out with HomeGoods and West Elm finds) and an impressive display of Grammys, the amenities are full-on Hollywood.

“This is super-special to me, this is actually a piano I got for Israel for his birthday,” she says of the instrument that holds his accolades. “Anytime somebody comes over, somehow at some point in the night, Israel gets on the piano and we all end up singing.”

The main floor is all about gathering with friends and family. In the kitchen she stores personalized wine glasses from Things Remembered for all of her gal pals engraved with their names, and stocks their favorite bottles at the bar. Bailon also keeps the candles lit and her vases overflowing with bouquets — although the blooms do have a very sneaky secret.

“We used to get weekly [flower] deliveries, which got super expensive, but we also used to come home from traveling and the house would reek of rotten flowers and my husband hated that,” she says. “So actually a florist gave us the suggestion of getting faux-floral arrangements, and now we only get real ones for special occasions.”

Upstairs, Houghton’s children, Sonny and Lillie, have sweet spaces decked out in music and “girly-girl” themes, respectively. The master suite boasts a fireplace, sitting area and a bar, but the room Bailon’s really got her eye on is the additional sleeping space next door.

“It’s the perfect guest bedroom for now, and at some point it’ll make the perfect nursery,” she says.

For the full tour, watch the video above and subscribe to All Things Adrienne here.