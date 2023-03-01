WATCH: Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Gives Her 'Tragic' Bathroom and 'Scarface' Tub a Glamorous Makeover

The The Real host invited Architectural Digest to document her drastic bathroom transformation

By Natalia Senanayake
Updated on March 1, 2023 05:02 PM

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is starting from scratch in her primary bath!

The Cheetah Girls alum, 39, featured her dramatic bathroom renovation for Architectural Digest's "Replace This Space." Cameras documented the entire remodel in her New York state home, which Bailon-Houghton shares with husband Israel Houghton and their son, Ever James, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August.

With the help of Maison Trouvaille founder, Erick Garcia, the actress watched her "tragic," yet massive, bathroom turn into the Parisian-chic sanctuary that she always wanted.

"While I absolutely fell in love with the size of this bathroom — we have so much space, so much incredible sunlight — the decor is a bit tragic," Bailon-Houghton tells Garcia. She adds jokingly, "I am not in love with my Scarface tub."

Adrienne Bailon
Architectural Digest

The camera then pans over the "before" space as the The Real co-host reveals what changes she wants made: more storage space, an enclosed toilet, a steam shower and heated floors to name a few.

After discussing her must-have additions, Garcia then reviews the aesthetic they will nail down in the remodel that is slated to take three months to complete.

Adrienne Bailon
Architectural Digest

"I'm thinking we keep the tub and maybe do cladding with marble and just make it really grand and luxe and elevated," he says. "And then all of the fixtures are going to be a nice patina brass so that it looks old," as Bailon-Houghton chimes in, "old world modernized."

Adrienne Bailon
Architectural Digest

Months later, the singer's bathroom looks unrecognizable as matte-finish Calacatta marble adorns the drop-in bathtub, countertops and shower. Polished marble tiles cover the heated floors.

While Garcia and his team tried their best to finish the remodel in three months, the interior designer revealed they ran into "a couple of hiccups" along the way. He noted that because Calacatta marble is so delicate, it started chipping when fabricators cut the material for the revamped bathroom.

Adrienne Bailon
Architectural Digest

"We ended up wasting a full slab, and there weren't any more slabs left, so we had to wait about three months just to get a whole new batch from Italy," he explains. "It was something that stopped the process but once it all came together, it was well worth the wait."

Adrienne Bailon
Architectural Digest

Despite the unexpected challenges, Bailon was beyond happy with the final results, especially the partitioned area for her new TOTO toilet and the steam shower sectioned off with glass French doors.

"Oh my gosh, Erick, this is not even the same place," she says as she walks into the finished bathroom. "This is giving me all my Parisian dreams."

She adds: "I can't believe I get to experience this as my home. This is my glam room — this is literally my own spa. This has given me all the feels and so much more."

