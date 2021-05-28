"Certainly, there's lots of shiny memories that I crave, but I've done too much work not to recognize that I'm here for something bigger than going to nightclubs," said Adrian Grenier

Adrian Grenier Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood Life to Move to Texas Farm: 'I Want More Now'

Adrian Grenier is loving life on his farm.

In the June issue of Austin Life Magazine, the Entourage star, 44, opened up about his decision to leave Hollywood life behind in favor of living on a farm about 45 minutes outside of Austin, Texas.

"I bought a place in Austin five years ago and a year ago I decided to move here permanently," he told the publication. "I had friends here, I ran a business here, and liked the pace. Austin is cosmopolitan without being snooty; it's earthy. People are smart and successful but they don't flaunt it. There is nothing to prove, people accept you and it felt good right away."

Explaining what inspired the move, the co-founder of investing company DuContra Ventures said that his ideals didn't seem to match the life he was actually living.

"I have been doing environmental work for the last 20 years, I've started organizations and run non-profits, all designed to tell people to live more in line with nature – and yet, I wasn't living that way," he said. "In many ways, I reached the apex of that promise – if you work hard, you become famous, then you make a lot of money… but it was lackluster at the top."

However, Grenier is quick to point out that he doesn't regret the way he used to live his life back in L.A.

"It was a f-- load of fun, and amazing while it lasted. I'm not disparaging that stage of my development when I could go deep into my total abject debauchery," he said. "But look at nature! Nature will tell you things eventually have to come down to earth, and I found myself in a stage of my life where I had to change."

"I had to deal with the personal things I'd been avoiding," he added. "I started to shed some of the things I'd accumulated, I Marie Kondo'd my life and embraced letting go."

As for his plans for the land, Grenier said he's already "planted a fruit forest" and hopes to get his "pond back into balance so we can fish from it."

He also plans to "create a wildlife sanctuary" and have "llamas or alpacas, maybe some goats - not for a livestock operation but to keep the grass down."

Although the move has been a big change, Grenier said he wouldn't ever want to go back.

"I don't miss anything about that world. Listen, if you go on Instagram long enough, you're going to find some FOMO somewhere, but everyone is just pretending they're living their best life," he said. "Ultimately, I know that I am, so I don't even tell anybody about it."

After the series left the air in 2011, the cast reprised their roles in a movie aptly titled Entourage in 2015.