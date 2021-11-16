Oprah and Adele's Interview Chairs Are Selling Out, but Walmart Has the Perfect Affordable Lookalikes
This week, it's all about Adele. Before the Friday, November 19 release of her new album, the performer joined Oprah for an in-depth interview, discussing her romantic life, music, and more. There were plenty of notable moments from the Adele One Night Only special (including Adele's thoughts on comments regarding her weight loss), but it's Oprah's choice of furniture that is also worth mentioning, and maybe even copying.
For her recent string of celebrity interviews, Oprah has turned to outdoor furniture items created by trendy designers. While some of the exact items (like the Christopher Knight chairs featured in her interview with Markle) frequently sell out, you can still purchase affordable Walmart alternatives that are lookalikes for the casual, chic option featured in Adele One Night Only.
We're particularly drawn to this GDF Studio Morrow wicker set that's a near replica of Oprah's interview-approved furniture. The plush, water resistant cushions look especially inviting against the deep browns of the frame's acacia wood, while the rattan armrests are fashioned in a woven, striped pattern.
Buy It! GDF Studio Morrow Cushioned Acacia Wood Outdoor Lounge Chair, $476.99 (orig. $637.86); walmart.com
For intimate conversations with friends and loved ones, there's also this set of two teak chairs from Noble House. The furniture's open-slat design creates a curved, spacious-looking piece that invites you to sit and get comfortable. With an added fire pit or outdoor heating alternative, you could easily enjoy these chairs on a chilly autumn night.
Buy It! Noble House Milca Outdoor Wooden Club Chair, $519.99; walmart.com
If you're in need of seating options for a larger group, consider this four-piece set from Safavieh Alda Outdoor that includes a loveseat and two chairs. You can choose from multiple colors, including a soft gray and a bold, black matte. Plus, imagine the feeling of absolute coziness when cuddling up with the solid-colored accent pillows.
Additional Walmart options for larger groups and gatherings include two Safavieh bundles. There's a Mid-Century set with stylish, cream-colored pillows and steel accents, as well as an acacia wood set that comes with a round table for entertaining.
With the holidays just around the corner, now is the time to give your gathering places a stylish overhaul. Plus, with the promised durability of many of these pieces, you can take heart knowing your outdoor space is already set for summer.
Buy It! Costway Patio Furniture Set, $245.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Safavieh Outdoor Patio Conversation Set, $619; walmart.com
Buy It! Safavieh Outdoor Mid-Century Living Set, $641.75; walmart.com
