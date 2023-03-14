These Best-Selling Floating Shelves Can Hold Up to 40 Pounds, and They're on Sale for Just $16

One of the easiest ways to add extra storage space to a room (while also sprucing up the overall look) is by installing floating shelves on the walls. Yet, it can be hard to find shelves that fit with your decor, and are sturdy enough to hold items like books and plants, without crashing to the ground.

Leave it to Amazon shoppers, as they've found the "easy to install" and "quite durable" Adama Homefurnishing Floating Shelves, which have earned more than 14,000 perfect ratings, and are on sale for just $16 right now.

Available in six colors, including, black, gray, and brown, and featuring triangle metal brackets, the best-selling wooden shelves are designed to complement the look of any room. Each of the three boards is 16.4 inches long and 5.9 inches thick and sturdy enough (thanks to the reinforced brackets) to hold up to 40 pounds.



Installation is a breeze too, as the shelves come with all of the necessary hardware included. Plus, you can place the brackets at either the top or bottom of the shelves to switch up the look as you see fit. You can even combine all three to make one extra-long shelf if that style seems more up your alley.

Buy It! Amada Homefurnishing Floating Shelves, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

So many Amazon shoppers have left rave reviews highlighting the benefits of these standout shelves, too. One reviewer said that the "lightweight" floating shelves are "definitely well worth the money," and added, "These are just right and exactly what I wanted for my man cave."

Another person shared that the "sleek" shelves didn't take long to install and they "look so great on the wall and hold a good amount of weight," while a final shopper praised how the shelves "can be used to hold anything."

Whether you plan to display photos and trinkets in a bedroom, books and gadgets in an office, or even laundry supplies and soaps in a bathroom, the Amada Homefurnishing Floating Shelves will undoubtedly come in handy while enhancing your space's look and feel. Be sure to add them to your cart while they're on sale.

