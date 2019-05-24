Adam Levine Sells L.A. Mansion for $45 Million One Year After Buying It — See Inside!

Adam Levine is the newest celebrity house flipper — and he started big!

The Maroon 5 frontman has sold a Beverly Hills home for $45, million after listing it for $47.5 million in April, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing.

Levine, 40, listed the property just over a year after he and wife Behati Prinsloo, 30, first picked up the property from Will and Grace creator Max Mutchnick for $33.9 million.

TMZ, who first reported on the listing, also notes that since purchasing the property, Levine and Prinsloo have spent $7 million to remodel the massive 10,000-square-foot home, which has 12 bathrooms and 5 bedrooms.

The news of the sale broke on the same day that Levine announced he would be leaving The Voice after 16 seasons. Gwen Stefani will return to take his place.

According to the real estate listing, the luxurious home is located in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood and features state-of-the-art amenities.

In addition to its two kitchens (one for the family, and one designed with a personal chef in mind), the home also boasts an enormous 50-foot living room, and a separate guest house.

As for entertainment and recreation, the property ticks every imaginable box: It includes a gym, swimming pool, tennis court, screening room and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven.

Ahead of Levine’s 40th birthday in March, PEOPLE’s former Sexiest Man Alive shared that he’s actually feeling better — and younger — with every passing year.

“I feel like I’m Benjamin Button-ing. I feel younger and less mature, better-looking and just overall more youthful,” the Maroon 5 frontman — referencing Brad Pitt’s film in which a man ages backwards — joked to PEOPLE in February on set of The Voice. “Maybe I was born old!”

Once living the rock star life, Levine’s world has changed drastically since he wed Prinsloo nearly five years ago. The couple are doting parents to two daughters: Dusty, 2, and Gio, 13 months.

“He is an incredible dad and is very hands-on,” Prinsloo told PEOPLE last month at 7 for All Mankind’s spring/summer 2019 launch party in L.A. “He’s so dedicated and excited. It’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls.”