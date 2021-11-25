Adam Levine Reveals His Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas — from Workout Gear to Barware
The Grammy-winning musician, The Voice coach and father of two shares his finds exclusively with PEOPLE
Game-Changing Balls
If you have a golfer on your list, Levine says, "these are the best golf balls to buy them. Trust me — everyone wants a sleeve of these in their golf bag." Plus, these promise extra accuracy thanks to an enhanced alignment side stamp!
Buy It! Titleist Pro V1 balls, $50 for 12; titleist.com
A Fan Favorite
"I love the Lakers — duh," says Levine. "You can't go wrong with a classic hat like this one to rep your team."
Buy It! 59Fifty Fitted Cap, $39; lakersstore.com
Tinted Tequila
"This is a perfect sipping tequila and extremely easy to drink," Levine says of the liquor he and wife Behati Prinsloo launched this year. The drink gets its pink hue from the California red wine barrels it's aged in. "The Añejo is my favorite. Neat with a thin orange slice is all you need!"
Buy It! Calirosa Añejo tequila, $85; reservebar.com
Clean Hygiene
"What I put in and on my body is important to me and I swear by this aluminum-free deodorant; it's a great scent and lasts all day. As you expect your deodorant should!" Levine says.
Buy It! Aluminum Free Deodorant, $8; gentlemenshardware.com
The Secret to Adam's Abs
"I love working out, and this ab roller is a great staple to have," Levine says. "It's perfect for someone who exercises at home, as it doesn't take up much space."
Buy It! Ab roller, $20; gymshark.com
A Staple to Stock Up On
"These tanks are super comfortable and versatile," Levine says. The ribbed cotton basic (available in black, white and gray) has over 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. "They're a perfect stocking stuffer idea!"
Buy It! Amazon Essentials men's tanks, $20 for 6; amazon.com
Eye-Catching Shorts
"Friendly Unicorn makes these extremely comfortable and great quality shorts that you can wear around the house or out on a hike," says Levine, who is a partner in the company. "I live in sweats, and these are my favorite. Plus, they have a very cool, unique design."
Buy It! Punk Shorts, $90; friendlyunicornclothing.com
Coffee Enhancer
"A good friend of mine introduced me to Laird's superfood creamer and I'm never going back to standard cream in my coffee," Levine says of this plant-based product. "It tastes amazing and it's all natural."
Buy It! Laird Superfood Creamer, $10 for 8oz.; lairdsuperfood.com
A Design Tome
"You can't go wrong with a nice coffee table book. Guys may not buy these for themselves but they're a great gift because you can make it personal to their style or your friendship. I'm a big fan of Joseph Dirand's work, and this book is on my list," says Levine of the celebrated French architect and designer.
Buy It! Joseph Dirand: Interior, $64; bookshop.org
Crystal Sippers
"Behati got us this tumbler set for our house, and I could not recommend them more. They're a great addition to any bar setup or man cave," Levine says.
Buy It! Spey Whisky Tumblers, $33 for 2; riedel.com
A Good Night's Sleep
"I discovered OLLY's Sleep Gummies when I was on tour and they have become an essential on the road," says the musician. "Perfect for someone who travels a lot like me, or anyone who needs natural support to help get a good night's rest!"
Buy It! Sleep gummies, $14; olly.com
