Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's former New York City loft is on the market.

The Maroon 5 singer and Victoria's Secret model originally bought the 19th-century SoHo loft in 2014, the year they were married, for $4.5 million. The couple sold it two years later to shoe designer Nick Lucio for $5.3 million. Lucio then sold it for $4.75 million in 2019.

Now the swanky two bedroom, two bathroom loft located at 112 Greene Street is back on the market once again for an asking price of $6.29 million plus monthly maintenance fees.

Clayton Orrigo of The Hudson Advisory Team currently holds the listing.

"This incredible loft is truly a unique property in the heart of Soho's historic Cast Iron District. The original charm is showcased through cast iron columns, hardwood floors, exposed wood beams, and most notably, 13' tin ceilings and a massive floor plan, making each space feel distinct while perfectly working together visually," says Orrigo.

After being "transformed" by New York designer Augusta Hoffman, the third-floor apartment was featured in Architectural Digest for its "beautiful, cohesive mélange of original charm and contemporary modern luxury," according to the listing.

The 2,800-square-feet historic loft features an open floor plan, high ceilings and no shortage of natural light, courtesy of huge east- and west-facing windows. It is also outfitted with hardwood floors, painted brick walls, exposed wood beams and cast iron columns from when the six-story, six-unit apartment building was originally built circa 1883.

The kitchen is outfitted with double islands, a marble bar and a wine fridge, and the full bath is complete with floating marble sink and glass spa shower. The primary bedroom features a massive (7'4"x13'11") walk-in closet and en-suite spa bath. The second bedroom is "perfect for a den, office or playroom as well."

Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, are currently living in Los Angeles, where they purchased Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's former home for $32 million in 2019. The couple lives with their two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace, and are currently expecting their third child together.

Back in September, cheating accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman emerged, which he has denied. He and Prinsloo have since been spotted out together several times and said they are focused on "being the best parents possible."